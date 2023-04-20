The Greenwood baseball team clinched its first region championship since 2014 on Tuesday picking apart Pickens 8-0.
Matt Murray and Ryan Stone provided four of the seven first-inning runs, going back-to-back with doubles. Murray also got the win, throwing five innings with four strikeouts.
Greenwood softball downs EasleyThe Greenwood softball team plated three runs in the first and three runs in the fourth to down Easley 8-3.
Zoey Montgomery led the way with three hits and a pair of RBIs while Aubrey Holland drove in three to go alongside her two hits and four strikeouts in the circle.
Big third inning lifts Ninety Six softballThe Ninety Six softball team scored six runs in the third inning to take control early, downing Dixie 14-4.
Janiyah Squire led the way, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs, while Emma Gentry went 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Matti Cox drove in two of the four Hornet runs.
Abbeville softball run-rules NewberryDespite falling behind by two early, the Abbeville softball team scored nine runs in the top of the sixth to run past Newberry 13-2.
Four Panthers finished with multiple RBI and hits in the win, led by Michaela Harrison who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
GHS boys soccer beats GreenvilleThe Eagles defeated the Raiders 4-1, in a thrilling match. Greenville capitalized on mistakes made by the Eagles to go up one early in the game, but the Eagles bounce back from adversity to go up 2-1 by halftime.
Senior Adrian Hernandez first found the net to equalize, and sophomore Gabe Adams scored off of a free kick to steal the lead from the Raiders. The Eagles continued to find the net in the second half with Hernandez finding his second goal, and senior Fernando Castillo finding one of his own to finish the match.
Saluda boys soccer downs Mid-CarolinaThe Saluda boys soccer team defeated Mid-Carolina 1-0 with the lone goal coming in the first half.
EHS boys soccer wins senior nightThe Emerald boys soccer team won 4-0 against Chester on senior night. Goals came from Rome Wideman, Jared Hernandez Duarte and Ethan Arce Jimenez (2). Assists for the goals came from Jose Rojas, Ethan Arce Jimenez and Rome Wideman (2).
GCS beats Spartanburg ChristianThe Greenwood Christian boys soccer team downed Spartanburg Christian 7-0 on Tuesday.
GCS baseball wins region crownGreenwood Christian baseball team won the region championship, beating Spartanburg Day 19-0 to finish the Region 6-0. The Hawks used five pitchers to seal the shutout.
Emerald softball loses to ClintonThe Emerald softball team struggled in its home matchup against Clinton, losing 23-0.
Clinton gives EHS baseball fitsEmerald baseball fell behind by four in the first inning against Clinton and couldn’t recover, falling 15-1 in five innings.
Will Howard drove in the lone run of the game for the Vikings.
Saluda baseball loses close matchupSaluda scored two runs in the bottom of the first but couldn’t continue that offensive pace, falling behind Mid-Carolina in the third, losing 7-3.
Brice Miller and Sid Shaw finished with four of the seven team hits.
Mid-Carolina downs Saluda softballThe Saluda softball team battled back from a two-run deficit early against Mid-Carolina but quickly lost its lead, losing 8-3.
Natalee Herron finished with two of the five Tiger hits.
Lander baseball overwhelms FMUThe Lander baseball put together an impressive performance at Dolny Stadium as it defeated Francis Marion 10-2.
Gary Garrett led the Bearcats with three hits. He also had one RBI, two runs and three stolen bases. Lucas Martino, Tyler Prell and Matthew Burgess were tied for second in hits with two each. Prell led the way with three RBI while Burgess had two on the night.
Erskine duo lead epic rally in winThe Erskine College baseball team (25-16, 11-11 CC) defeated Wingate University (26-16, 15-6 SAC) 14-12 on Tuesday.
The Fleet trailed by as many as six runs, but rallied, as a Dalton Boyd go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning gave Erskine the lead. Then, Tariq Bacon’s pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth proved to be the game-winner.
Guzman, Altes lead Fleet to 2nd placeErskine women’s golf secured a second-place finish at the 2023 Conference Carolinas Championships at Cutter Creek Golf Club over the past three days.
Amanda Guzman’s birdie on the 18th hole in Round 3 catapulted the Fleet alone into second place, as Guzman and Sofia Altes each finished in the top 5 individually.
Fleet softball falls to Belmont AbbeyThe Erskine College softball team (19-16, 9-9 CC) was swept in a doubleheader against Belmont Abbey College (16-22, 10-10 CC), losing 9-7 and 14-1.