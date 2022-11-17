Film Review - The Menu

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy are shown in a scene from “The Menu.”

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

“What are we eating? A Rolex?”

So quips Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) in Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” as she waits with her date, Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), a devoted foodie who has landed them a reservation at the exclusive restaurant Hawthorne. Like the opening of Rian Johnson’s upcoming “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” an eclectic, upscale bunch gathers eagerly on a dock to be ferried to a private island.