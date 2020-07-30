Rev. Raymond Duvall
Rev. Raymond Earle Duvall, Sr., 92, of Greenwood, widower of Gladys Kelley Duvall, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Young Talmadge Duvall and Della Rainey Duvall. Raymond served in the Army National Guard. He was a Bishop in the Church of God of Prophecy. He shared God’s word in thirteen churches and also founded and helped build two. Raymond was a very dedicated worker and also restored furniture and upholstery.
Surviving are his children, Raymond Earl Duvall, Jr., Kenneth B. Duvall, Wanda Faye Duvall, Elizabeth D. Nelson and Barbara Ruth Duvall; a sister, Dora Lowery; twenty six grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Robbie Brissey and Rev. Michael Nelson officiating.
The family is at the home, 49 Second Street, Greenwood.