While the country mourned the loss Friday night of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died from metastatic pancreatic cancer, many were sending their condolences online via Twitter.
Tonight we honor the incredible legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A champion of equal rights for all Americans, she taught us how to stand for what is right & just. Thank you for your years of service to our nation, Justice Ginsburg.
-- University of South Carolina President Robert Caslan
Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly. The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon.
-- former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a credit to the Court. I disagreed with many of her decisions but they were all well reasoned and well argued. She was a close friend of her ideological opposite, Justice Scalia.They both loved opera, law and the U.S.A. May She Rest In Peace.
-- former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani
Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.
-- former US first lady Hillary R. Clinton
Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven ...
-- daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, Meghan McCain
A shock. A sadness. A great loss. The passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a hole in a nation already reeling. She is an American hero, in every sense. We can honor her by joining to carry forth her legacy of equality, empathy, and justice. May she Rest in Peace.
-- former host of CBS Evening News Dan Rather
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a titan of justice. Her jurisprudence expanded the rights of all Americans, shaping our lives for the better. And her example now shines within the history of our country, there to inspire generations.
-- former Democratic candidate for president Pete Buttigieg