Rain

Inclement weather could become a factor on graduation day.

Following are the rain times, dates and locations for all high schools in the Lakelands:

Greenwood High School

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday

Location: J.W. Babb Football Stadium

Emerald High School

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday

Location: Frank Hill Football Stadium

GHS and EHS: If there is severe inclement weather on either rain date, the graduations would be rescheduled to Saturday at 8:30 a.m. or 6 p.m.

Dixie High School

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Saturday

Location: Dixie High School Football Field

Abbeville High School

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Saturday

Location: Abbeville High School Football Field

AHS and DHS: These are the high schools’ original plans, and they may be subject to change.

McCormick High School

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: June 6

Location: Chieftain Stadium

Other plans: If it rains on this date, then the graduation will be moved to the middle school gymnasium.

Ninety Six High School

Time: TBD

Date: TBD

Location: TBD

Ware Shoals High School

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursday

Location: Ware Shoals High School Auditorium

Cambridge Academy

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: June 26

Location: Cambridge Academy

Rain date: TBD

Information will be updated as it becomes available or changes.

