Inclement weather could become a factor on graduation day.
Following are the rain times, dates and locations for all high schools in the Lakelands:
Greenwood High School
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday
Location: J.W. Babb Football Stadium
Emerald High School
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday
Location: Frank Hill Football Stadium
GHS and EHS: If there is severe inclement weather on either rain date, the graduations would be rescheduled to Saturday at 8:30 a.m. or 6 p.m.
Dixie High School
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Saturday
Location: Dixie High School Football Field
Abbeville High School
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Saturday
Location: Abbeville High School Football Field
AHS and DHS: These are the high schools’ original plans, and they may be subject to change.
McCormick High School
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: June 6
Location: Chieftain Stadium
Other plans: If it rains on this date, then the graduation will be moved to the middle school gymnasium.
Ninety Six High School
Time: TBD
Date: TBD
Location: TBD
Ware Shoals High School
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursday
Location: Ware Shoals High School Auditorium
Cambridge Academy
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: June 26
Location: Cambridge Academy
Rain date: TBD
Information will be updated as it becomes available or changes.