NORTH CONWAY, N.H. — A cat has made it to the summit of New Hampshire’s 48 tallest mountains, spending parts of the journey peering out from the comfort of her owner’s backpack.
Floki has grown from kitten to cat in the nine months since she and owner Mel Elam, of North Conway, started their journey to the top of the state’s 4,000-footers.
Last on their list was Mount Washington — the highest summit in the Northeast at 6,288 feet, which they reached last Saturday.
“We did it!” Elam posted on social media. She chronicled her “Adventures with Floki,” accompanied by photos and video.
Elam adopted Floki from a shelter last year after losing another beloved hiking companion, her dog. A harness is attached to Floki when she’s in the backpack, and she’s on a leash when walks along a trail. In colder weather, she wore a vest.
“There’s a lot of people that are like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Please tell me that is not it. What are you going to do next? Pease keep posting. We love following your adventures.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh no, we’re still going to be out there,’” Elam told WMUR-TV.
Elam said she and Floki are considering the “52 With a View,” mountains in New Hampshire with elevations under 4,000 feet and great views.
Rare wolverine caught on Utah neighborhood doorbell camera
SALT LAKE CITY — Wildlife officials say a rare animal spotted in a Utah neighborhood likely has been on the move in search of a new place to live.
A home doorbell camera caught the wolverine on video Thursday in west Layton about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Salt Lake City, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials believe it was the same animal seen on nearby Antelope Island in early May.
Wolverines have been spotted in Utah only six times. The last time before this year was in 2016.
The largest members of the weasel family, wolverines look like a combination of a skunk and bear and reach 40 pounds. They are rare in the Rocky Mountain region and typically found in high mountain areas.
Males usually establish a territory with one to three females, leaving two other males on average to rove in search of their own territories, said wildlife biologist and Wolverine Foundation board member Jeff Copeland.
“In doing so they can end up in some really odd places we’ve seen over the years,” Copeland said.
Wolverines often don’t shy away from people but aren’t dangerous, just naturally curious, he said.
Wolverines declined in the U.S. before beginning to rebound in the 1960s.
Belize, Louisiana cousins meet at Officer Candidate School
CAMP BEAUREGARD, La. — The Louisiana National Guard’s Officer Candidate School brought together cousins from Belize and Louisiana who had never heard of each other.
Renon Baizar, of Punta Gorda, is among several Belize Defense Force soldiers who attended the Louisiana National Guard school at Camp Beauregard as part of a state partnership program.
Savannah Baizar grew up in Las Vegas and is now in the Louisiana National Guard’s Forward Support Company, 528th Engineer Battalion out of Monroe, Louisiana.
The two met during drill on June 3 and immediately discovered physical traits in common, along with having the same last name, a national guard news release said.
Renon Baizar laughed. “In our family we have nearly identical noses, so I know, all right, this is probably my cousin,” he said.
Savannah Baizar said, “My father’s side of the family is from Belize, and our skin has a distinct look.”
She consulted with her father, and the Baizars were able to confirm that they were second cousins.
They said they hope to build stronger family ties going forward.