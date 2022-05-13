MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal Building, 520 Monument St., Room 207
AGENDA: Consider executive session to discuss negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangement with Greenwood County. Public hearings: Consider Ordinance No. 22-011 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning One Parcel of Land, Approximately 1.07 Acres, Located at 108 Webb Avenue from GC (General Commercial) To R12 (High Density Residential). (2nd reading).
Public appearances: Recognize Velma Wardlaw Representing the Westside Coalition Planning Team; Recognize Connie R. Schultz Representing Mike’s Auto & Muffler Inc.; Recognize Bishop Oliver McCray, Pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church.
New business: Consider Appointments to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee; Consider Ordinance No. 22-012 Annexing Approximately 1.22 Acres, More or Less, Located at 200 Brooks Stuart Drive (Parcel #6856-694-624). (1st reading); Consider Ordinance No. 22-013 Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Greenwood, Chapter 42, Vehicles for Hire, Division 6, Fares, Section 42-207©. (1st reading); Consider Ordinance No. 22-014 Amending Ordinance 18-011 By Amending City Code Section 20-1, International Fire Code. (1st reading); Consider Ordinance No. 22-015 Amending City of Greenwood Code of Ordinances, Chapter 16, Elections, Section 16-7 (a), Ward Lines for Single-Member Districts Established. (1st reading).
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: County council will conduct a budget work session on county departments and agencies requests for fiscal year 2022-2023.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Old business: 1. Second reading on ordinance number 06-22, an ordinance permitting Saluda County to enter into a lease agreement with Southeast Aviation, LLC. 2. Request to purchase quick response vehicle. Executive session to discuss personnel matters in county departments.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL
DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES WORKSHOP
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: 2022-2023 budget
GREENWOOD SCHOOL
DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Public Forum; Information Items: District Updates (Steve Glenn), Student Recognitions (Steve Glenn), Superintendent Evaluation-May 23, 2022 (Ken Cobb), June Board Meeting- June 13, 2022 (Ken Cobb), 2022-2023 Student Rights and Responsibilities- 1st Reading (Julian Gale), Greenwood School District 50 Procurement Code and Exemptions (Rodney Smith); Financial Update (Rodney Smith); Executive Session: Contractual Matter-Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Renovation Project, Personnel Matters-Recommendations, Vacancies, and Resignation; Action Items: 2022-2023 School Fees (Julian Gale), Approval of Contract for Mays Renovation (Rodney Smith), Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Lisa McMillan).
TOWN OF DUE WEST COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Due West
AGENDA: Legislation — A. Ordinance number 01-2022, first reading, and ordinance authorizing budget amendments to ordinance number 03-2021, the town’s fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, in the general fund, enterprise fund and the initial 50% distribution allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act funds signed into law establishing the state and local fiscal recovery fund, as presented in exhibit A to this ordinance. B. Ordinance number 02-2022, first reading, an ordinance to adopt the fiscal year budget beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2023, for the general fund, enterprise fund and the balance of the initial 50% distribution allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act funds signed into law establishing the state and local fiscal recovery fund, to provide for the collection of funds that are necessary for the operational, capital expenditures and to provide for the receipt and expenditure of funds and other matters related thereto for the town of Due West, S.C. C. Resolution 02-2022, a resolution to appoint a registered elector living within the Due West service area of the Donalds-Due West water and sewer authority’s board of directors to same, Eric Gray, whose term expires on June 30, 2022. Regular town council business items. Reports. Announcements: 1. Planning commission meeting at 6 p.m. on May 17, 2022 2. Town Hall will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30 3. Memorial Day’s retiring of the colors on May 31 at the corner of Main Street and Strong Circle, Due West, sponsored by BSA Troop 54. 4 Civic events meeting on June 14 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m., beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Old business: Public hearings: A. Third reading — 1. Ordinance 2022-10 authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and E.A. Sween Company, previously identified as Project River, to provide for payments of fees in lieu of taxes and the issuance of certain infrastructure credits, the conveyance of certain real property to E.A. Sween Company, the inclusion of the subject property in a multi-county industrial park, and other related matters — James Bateman, economic development director. B. Second readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-11 dissolving Northfall Acres as a Special Tax District — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer. 2. Ordinance 2022-12 to amend the Greenwood County zoning ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that four parcels of land totaling approximately 2.94 acres, owned by Andrea Mitchell Terry, William Booker, Willie N. Norman Jr., and Tommy Foster located in Bradley, South Carolina, which changes zoning classifications from RDD to R-1 — Phil Lindler, planning director. First readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-13 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid taxes and other revenues coming to Greenwood County during the aforesaid fiscal year, the establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer. 2. Ordinance 2022-14 providing for a levy of taxes for educational purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and other matters relating thereto — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer 3. Ordinance 2022-15 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, of the hospitality tax budget including anticipated revenue and allocation of expenditures — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer.