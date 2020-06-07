MONDAY
GREENWOOD HOUSING AUTHORITY
TIME: 12:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 310 Foundry Road
AGENDA: Employee Recognition, Approval of Minutes, Old Business: REAC Inspection and Preparations, Repositioning with RAD, 2019 CFP, and 2020 CFP, COVID-19 office operating procedures and program waivers, 2019 audit. New Business: COVID-19 funding, Environmental Review, Part 50, PILOT Agreement with the City, Deferred Compensation Match for Employees.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Reports of County Officials, Public Hearing: budget ordinance, Old Business: fund transfer ordinance — Second Reading, New Business: Memo of Understanding MARFORSOC and County Council, Saluda County Fire Board Appointment, Executive Session for personnel matter in Emergency Management department.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room
AGENDA: Regular Town Council Business: Minutes, Bills, Financial Statement. Legislation: Ordinances — Budget Second Reading, COVID-19 Plan Second Reading, Resolutions, Proclamations: Mental Health Month. Reports: Police, Fire, Clerk and Deputy Clerk. Old Business: Town General Election set for July 14. New Business, Adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Courthouse, Main Courtroom
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Teleconference dial # 1-571-317-3122, access code: 661-051-493
AGENDA: Bid Opening, A. WP-4-2020 – Painting of Sludge Holding Basins B. WP-5-2020 – Painting of Flocculator Units C. WP-6-2020 – Water Quality Monitoring Panel, Approval of Minutes — May 28, 2020 (Pages 7-11), Department Reports (Pages 12-25), Business: Consideration of Employee Assistance Program Annual Renewal(Pages 26-27), Consideration of Engineering Consultant for Water System Risk and Resilience Assessment (Pages 28-35),Other Business: Executive Session to Discuss Personnel and Contractual Matters
GREENWOOD COUNTY
BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 600 Monument Street, Conference Room
AGENDA: Call to Order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, Reading of Previous Meeting’s Minutes, Approval of Minutes, Secretary to Administer the Oath to the Chairman, Chairman to Administer the Oath to Board, Certification of Democratic Primary, Certification of Republican Primary, Call for recount (if needed), Call for Runoff (if needed), Discussion of Emergency Measures Policy, Discussion of Voter Registration Drives Policy, Discussion of Poll Worker Payroll Processing and Procedures Policy, Next Meeting: Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. if runoff is needed. Adjournment.