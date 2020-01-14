THURSDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:15 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers, Saluda County Administration Building, 400 W. Highland St.
AGENDA: New Business:Request to Fill Vacant Transport EMT, EMT, and Paramedic Positions in Emergency Medical Services, Medical Services EMS Director, Jacob Starnes.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers, Saluda County Administration Building, 400 W. Highland St.
AGENDA: Work Session: Discuss Implementing Saluda County Business License Fees.
McCORMICK SCHOOL BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m. (Executive Session), 7 p.m. (Regular Session)
LOCATION: MES/MMS Media Center, 6979 Hwy. 28 South
AGENDA: Executive Session: Superintendent Search Update and Contractual Matter. Action on Executive Session Items: Superintendent Search Update and Contractual Matters. Approval of Minutes, Chair Chiles. Board Spotlights. Public Comments. Office of the Superintendent: Budget Presentation, David Loadholt, Switch Partnership, Maintenance Plan Priority, Approval of Two High School Elective Courses, Calendar Discussion, 2020-2021 Budget Process and Updates. Public Comments on Agenda Items. Second Executive Session.