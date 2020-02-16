MONDAY
WARE SHOALS DISTRICT 51
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Superintendent’s Office
AGENDA: Action Items, Chairman Lake: Capital Needs Purchase(s).
GREENWOOD COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT 50
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Gymnasium at Emerald High School, 150 By-Pass 225
AGENDA: Information Items: Superintendent’s Report — Student Recognitions, E-Sports, Policy-JLCDB and JLCDB-R (Gerald Witt) and Financial Update (Rodney Smith). Public Forum. Action Item (A): Renaming of School (David Trent). Executive Session: Contractual Matters-Rebranding and Personnel Matters Recommendations and Vacancies. Action Items (B): Any Action as Required from Executive Session and Personnel-Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden).
ABBEVILLE COUNTY
SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: District Board Room
AGENDA: Executive Session: The board will meet in Executive Session for the purpose of discussing contractual matters related to the purchase of property on which to locate a countywide high school. Return to Open Session: Action as necessary based on discussions during Executive Session.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 South Mine St.
AGENDA: Speakers: Arthur Rushton. Decision Items: Council to consider authorizing Administrator to renew service agreement for Code Red in the amount of $9,700. Proclamation — American Heart Awareness Month.
TUESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers, Saluda County Administration Building, 400 West Highland Street
AGENDA: New Business: Consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command and the County of Saluda, South Carolina. Executive Session: Council may go into Executive Session Pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a)(2) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss a contractual matter with the Magistrate’s Office and the Town of Saluda. Possible action may come out of Executive Session on the contractual matter with the Magistrate’s Office and the Town of Saluda.
GREENWOOD
COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Presentation: Presentation of the Community Health Update in Greenwood County – Kandi Fredere, Regional Administrator, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. New Business: Discussion regarding a proposed ordinance to permit Septic Tanks. – Phil Lindler, Planning Director. Update from the County Treasurer’s Office. – Cathy Miller, County Treasurer. Resolution 2020-05 regarding directing the County Treasurer to disburse Greenwood-Newberry Multi-County Industrial Park funds to reimburse Greenwood County for Economic Development Expenditures. – Elizabeth Taylor, County Attorney. Executive Session: Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session. Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee or client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Nothing contained in this item shall prevent the public body, in its discretion, from deleting the names of the other employees or clients whose records are submitted for use at the hearing. Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed sale or purchase of property, the receipt of legal advice where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim. Discussion of matters relating to the proposed location, expansion, or the provision of services encouraging location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body.
PIEDMONT TECH
AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Building, Room 222
AGENDA: SC Human Affairs Commission 2019 Annual Report, Alesia Brown. Financial Review, Paige Childs: For Approval — Highlights, Budget Status Report (Revenue and Expense), Facts Sheet and Other. President’s Report, Ray Brooks: Academic Affairs, Keli Fewox. Economic Development/Continuing Education, Rusty Denning. Facilities, Chad Teague. Foundation, Fran Wiley. Human Resources, Alesia Brown. Institutional Effectiveness, Donna Foster. Off-Campus, Darrin Campen. Student Affairs & Communications, Josh Black. Chairman’s Comments. Executive Session.
WEDNESDAY
WESTERN PIEDMONT
EDUCATION CONSORTIUM
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: 430 Helix Road
AGENDA: WPEC Financial Statements. Financial and Internal Review Report. WPEC Administrative Salary Study. SC Board of Education Report. Director’s Report. SC Department of Education Update. Kershaw School District Safety Coordinator’s Recommendations. Other Business.