REGULAR MEETING
Greenwood County Council
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m.
GREENWOOD COUNTY LIBRARY
SWEARING IN OF RE-ELECTED COUNTY COUNCIL MEMBERS – Judge Ryan Johnson
Chuck Moates – District Four
Steven J. Brown – District Five
Robbie Templeton – District Six
Theo Lane – District Seven
ELECTION OF COUNTY COUNCIL CHAIRMAN AND VICE CHAIRMAN – Elizabeth Taylor, County Attorney
BEGINNING OF REGULAR PUBLIC MEETING – 5:30
INVOCATION — Councilwoman Melissa Spencer, District Three
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
Approval of minutes from meetings on Dec. 15, Dec. 17, Dec. 23
PRESENTATIONS
Greenwood County Takeover of the Adopt a Highway Program – Rob Russian, Public Works Director
PUBLIC HEARINGS
1. Ordinance 2020-28 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee-In-Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes and Special Source Revenue Credit Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Project Tripletail to provide for payment of a Fee-In-Lieu of Taxes with respect to a project, authorizing the inclusion of the project site in a multi-county business park, authorizing Special Source Revenue credits, and other related matters. – James Bateman, Economic Development Director THIRD READING
1. Ordinance 2020-29 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended to change, Section 6-3-109, Accessory Structure Standards for barns and swimming pools. – Phil Lindler, Planning Director SECOND READING
C. A proposed Boundary Line Agreement between Greenwood County and Albert H. Gossett and Meredith F. Gossett as Trustees of the Albert H. Gossett and Meredith F. Gossett Revocable Trust for the property described as “All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, together with improvements thereon, situate, lying and in the County of Greenwood, State of South Carolina, as shown on plat of survey by R. Daniel Proctor dated October 26, 2004 and shown as Lot 58 of the Harborside Subdivision. Located at 313 Nautical Way in Greenwood County. – Rett Templeton, County Engineer
D. A proposed Boundary Line Agreement between Greenwood County and Wilson Smith for the property described as “All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, together with improvements thereon, situate, lying and being in the County of Greenwood; State of South Carolina, as shown on plat of survey by R. Daniel Proctor, dated October 26, 2016, shown as 0.01 acre. Located at 223 Lakeshore Drive in Greenwood County. – Rett Templeton, County Engineer
E. A Proposed Boundary Line Agreement between Greenwood County and William A. Horne for the property described as “All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land, together with improve thereon, situate, lying in the County of Laurens, State of South Carolina. as shown on a plat of survey by Piedmont Surveying, lnc. dated May 9, 2018, recorded in Plat Book A812 at page 5 of the Clerk of Court’s Office for Laurens County” located at 183 Cockrell Rd in Laurens County. – Rett Templeton, County Engineer
NEW BUSINESS
A. Resolution 2021-01 regarding Accommodations Tax Budget Disbursements. – Julie Latham, Deputy Treasurer
B. Resolution 2021-02 authorizing Greenwood County to submit an application and budget to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to initiate a rural transit program via partnership with McCormick Area Transit. – James Bateman, Economic Development Director; Phil Lindler, Planning Director
DONALDS TOWN COUNCIL
Monday, Jan. 4, 6 p.m.
New Business: Swearing in of new council members Millie McDonald and William Scoggins.