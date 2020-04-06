TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: By teleconference, dial-in number: 1-917-900-1022, Conference ID: 691-7535.
AGENDA: Bid Opening: IS-2-2020 – Network Storage Equipment. WP-2-2020 – Vacuum Operated Liquid Chemical Feeders. WP-3-2020 – Variable Frequency Drive Low Service Pump #3. Business: Consideration of Utility Billing Renewal Agreement (Pages 24-26). Consideration of Twin Chimneys RNG Project Consultant Agreement. Update on Pipeline and Hazard Materials Safety Administration Requirements. Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter per SC Code 30-4-70(a). Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library and Video Conference
AGENDA: Public Comment: Because of the video conference format of the County Council meeting to accommodate the social distancing requirement of the governor, a member of the public will have the option to submit a written public comment. If you wish to do so, please submit your comment in writing to the Clerk to County Council via email: smcintyre@greenwoodsc.gov by noon Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed on the Greenwood County website. Your comment will be read during this portion of the meeting. If you wish to attend the meeting in person, there will be a sign up sheet and opportunity to speak during the Public Comment portion of the meeting. Pursuant to Section 2-2-9 of the Code of Ordinances of Greenwood County, as amended April 2, 2013, a member of the public may speak on any listed item appearing on the agenda, with the exception of personnel matters. Please identify the agenda item to which you will be speaking. No speaker will be allowed to speak to multiple agenda items. At the discretion of the Chairman or presiding officer, the length of time for any speaker’s presentation may be limited, and the number of speakers may also be limited. Old Business: Third Reading: Ordinance 2020-05 to amend the Greenwood County Code of Ordinances, Section 6-1-6, as and if amended, to establish standards for permitting based on septic tank review. – Phil Lindler, County Planner. New Business: Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions. – Cathy Miller, County Treasurer: Canterbury – Lindsay Thomas (Re-appoint), District Six Hillbrook – Travis Spoone (Re-appoint), District Six Hillbrook – Jim Slagle (Re-appoint), District Six Saddle Hill – George Swindell (Re-appoint), District One. Selection of engineering firms for the Lake Greenwood Masterplan (boat ramp) and J.C. Boozer Rec Complex. – Josh Skinner, CPST Coordinator. Resolution 2020-10 to consider the suspension of Greenwood County Policy 5.1 Time and Attendance. – Toby Chappell, County Manager. Ordinance 2020-06, an emergency ordinance to temporarily extend the deadline for remittance of Hospitality and Accommodations Taxes for the months of March, April, and May 2020 to June 20, 2020; and other matters related thereto. – Elizabeth Taylor, County. Executive Session: Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session.