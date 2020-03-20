TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New Business: Public Hearing: Consideration of a Service Agreement for Rehabilitation, Operation, Repair and Maintenance of the Buzzard’s Roost Hydroelectric Facility between Greenwood County and Lockhart Power. End Public Hearing. Executive Session: Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session. Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee or client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Nothing contained in this item shall prevent the public body, in its discretion, from deleting the names of the other employees or clients whose records are submitted for use at the hearing. Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed sale or purchase of property, the receipt of legal advice where the legal advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim. Discussion of matters relating to the proposed location, expansion, or the provision of services encouraging location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administrative Building, 400 Greenville Street (Meeting to be live streamed due to the pandemic crisis and will be only open to the Board of Trustees and essential staff. The community can access the board meeting via Live Stream. Public Input will be suspended during this pandemic crisis.)
AGENDA: N/A
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Teleconference
AGENDA: Financial Reports: Financial Statement (Pages 6-25). Business: Consideration of Network Switch Replacement (Pages 26-27). Consideration of ¾” & 1” Water Meters (Pages 28-29). Ratification of Family Sick Leave Policy Amendment. Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter per SC Code 30-4-70(a). Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.