MONDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL RETREAT
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 South Mine St.
AGENDA: The McCormick County Council will meet to discuss goals and future county projects and to discuss the fiscal year 20-21 budget. No decisions will be made, this meeting is for information only.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED EXECUTIVE SESSION
TIME: 11:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St.
AGENDA: Council may go into Executive Session, pursuant to 30-4-70(1)(1) of the SC Code of Laws, 1976, as amended, to discuss contractual and personnel matters and to receive legal advice. Council will go into executive session to receive legal advice concerning the Modoc Special Tax Fire District Commissioners and the Industrial Site Spec. Building.
TOWN OF DUE WEST
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 103 Main St.
AGENDA: Regular Town Council Business Items: Approval of Council Minutes of January 13, 2020. Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending December 31, 2019. Monthly Financial Statements for the Period Ending January 31, 2020. Legislation: Resolution No. 1-2020 — A resolution supporting the U.S. Census Bureau in their 2020 count of the population of the United States, as required by the U.S. Constitution and especially the Town of Due West, South Carolina. Reports: Mayor’s Report, Council reports/comments, Town Administrator, Fire, Police and Utilities. Announcements: Town Hall Will Be Closed for Presidents’ Day on February 17, 2020. Reminder to Council of the Approaching State Ethics’ Deadline.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 51
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library — Conference Room
AGENDA: Ware Shoals Primary: CSI Update, Mr. Morrison. Action Items, Chairman Lake: WSHS Program of Study. Overnight Field Trip: 4th Grade to Camp Leopold (form will be brought Monday). Capital Improvement Projects. 2020 General Obligation Bond Resolution. Finance.
MCCORMICK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: MES/MMS Media Center, 6979 Hwy 28 South
AGENDA: Action on Executive Session Items: Superintendent Search. Office of the Superintendent: Budget Presentation, Betty Bagley. Middle College Presentation, Betty Bagley. Take aways from Finland, Betty Bagley. Mid-year Review -2019-2020 Goals, Betty Bagley. 2020-2021 School Calendar, Betty Bagley. Public Comments on Agenda Items.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: The Council Chambers of the Abbeville County Administrative Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St.
AGENDA: Presentations: Swearing in of Code Enforcement Officer. Unfinished Business: Third reading of Ordinance (2019-12) to amend Ordinance Number 2013-11, as amended by Ordinance Number 2014-21 and Ordinance Number 2015-10, regarding the allocation of revenue received by Abbeville County with respect to property located within joint county industrial and business parks located in Abbeville County and other matters related thereto. New Business: First Readings: Policy – All first readings are read into the record by the Chairman, and a vote is not necessary per Ordinance 05-11. Ordinance (2020-01) to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 138-00-00-039, from a zoning district of Forest Agricultural (FA) to one of General Residential (GR). Ordinance (2020-02) to ament the text of specific sections of the Zoning Ordinance of Abbeville County, adopted February 11, 2008. Resolutions: Resolution (2020-03) authorizing the County Director to enter into a purchase agreement with Santee Automotive, LLC for the purchase of one (1) vehicle for the Emergency Services Department not to exceed $34,970.00. Resolution (2020-04) authorizing the County Director to enter into an agreement with the Abbeville Historical Society. Resolution (2020-05) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Verizon Connect for the purchase of up to twenty (20) Network Fleet Monitors (GPS) and associated monthly fees. Resolution (2020-06) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contractual relationship with Bunnell-Lammons Engineering (BLE) of Greenville, South Carolina, for engineering services for the Lonesome Pine Lane dirt-to-pave project in Abbeville County not to exceed $17,500.00. County Director’s Report. Committee Reports: Finance Committee—Kristi Smith, Harold Prince and Drew Simpson. Personnel and Administration—Rick Campbell, Kristi Smith and Charles Goodwin. Public Works—Drew Simpson, Harold Prince and Rick Campbell. Intergovernmental Relations—Harold Prince, John Calhoun and Jason Bonds. Planning and Industrial Development—Charles Goodwin, Jason Bonds and Drew Simpson. Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare—John Calhoun, Charles Goodwin and Harold Prince. Public Safety—Jason Bonds, John Calhoun and Kristi Smith. Council Members Report/Comments. Public Comments (Sign in sheet only). Executive Session: Personnel, Contractual, Economic Development or Legal issues. Action on Executive Session Items.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD PARTNERSHIP ALLIANCE
EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 9 a.m.
LOCATION: Self Regional Hospital Conference Room #1
AGENDA: New business. Executive session to discuss employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee or client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School Board Room, 121 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Superintendent’s Report: Parenting Report. Approved Fundraiser/One Day Field Trips/Professional Meeting Requests. Overnight Requests: NSHS, Golf, Chester Country Club, May 17-19, 2020. NSHS, FFA, Cherry Grove, February 20-23, 2020. Heart of the Wildcat. School Resource Officer Monthly Report (Lt. Mac Boudreau). Policies First Reading: Policy — Nondiscrimination/Equal Opportunity. Policy GBAA — Sexual Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation. Administrative Rule GBAA-R-Sexual Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation. Exhibit GBAA-E1-Reporting form for Sexual Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation. Policy IHBF — Medical Homebound Instruction. Policy KDC — District Sponsored Information Media. Out of District Tuition. Personnel: Personnel Update. Finance, Mrs. Sharon Setzer: Financial Review. Executive Session: Personnel Restructuring.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administrative Building, 400 Greenville Street
AGENDA: Approval of Revised Costs Estimates for Approved Referendum Projects. Adoption a Resolution Ordering Referendum including the date, the amount and the question.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room, 109 W. Augusta St.
AGENDA: Reports for presentation and approval as presented: Police, Fire, Clerk/Treasurer and Deputy Clerk/Treasurer. Old Business: Filing of 2020 Statements of Economic Interests to be done by elected officials online (via Internet) and due by noon, March 30 — $100 a day for late filing. Copy of FY 20/201Budget Schedule – for information. Copy of April 7, 2020 Election Schedule. New Business: Call for any New Business to come before Council. Return of Yearly Employment Forms to Town Clerk/Treasurer. Executive Session: Section 30-4-70 (A) Meetings which may be closed – Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee. Mayor’s Concluding Comment.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Boardroom, 121 W. Court Ave.
AGENDA: Business: Consideration of Water Treatment Plant SCADA Hardware Upgrade (Pages 29-32). Consideration of Card Services Agreement. Consideration of CPW Cares Transfer. Progress Report for Customer Information, Billing, and Finance Systems. Other Business: Executive Session to Discuss Personnel and Contractual Matters per SC Code 30-4-70(a). Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.