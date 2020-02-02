MONDAY
HODGES TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 4513 Main St.
AGENDA: Hodges Park presentation and public comments along with a finance update.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCE COMMITTEE
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Presentation of the proposed EMS/fire station at the Civic Center site for County Council, information – Rob Russian, county engineer. Old business: Ordinance 2019-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, as it pertains to Section 6-3-29 and 6-3-47 – Phil Lindler, planning director; second reading, Ordinance 2019-20 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Eddy Carolina Pride, LLC providing for a payment of a fee in lieu of taxes and other matters related thereto – Elizabeth Taylor, county attorney. New business: Consideration of the purchase of Sheriff’s Deputies Vehicles – Anita Baylor, procurement officer; consideration of appointment of Special Tax District Commissioner for Woodbury: Michael Miller and Sali Berisha; first reading, Ordinance 2020-03 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that the sign standards are modified to allow digital billboards in the C-2 (General Commercial) zoning district. – Phil Lindler, county planner; first reading, Ordinance 2020-04 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (24.91 acres) owned by James David and Donna Marie Price located at 525 E. Grumling Road in Hodges (G-Pin # 6920-222-464) to change zoning classifications from AG-2 (Agriculture) to AG-3 (Agriculture). Pending items. Executive session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Old Business: Second Reading: Ordinance 2019-20 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Eddy Carolina Pride, LLC providing for a payment of a fee in lieu of taxes and other matters related thereto. – Elizabeth Taylor, County Attorney. New Business: Consideration of the purchase of Sheriff’s Deputies Vehicles. – Anita Baylor, Procurement Officer. Consideration of the appointment of Special Tax District Commissioner for the following Subdivision. – Cathy Miller, County Treasurer: Woodbury – Michael Miller (New), District Four and Woodbury – Sali Berisha (New), District Four. First Readings: Ordinance 2020-03 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that the sign standards are modified to allow digital billboards in the C-2 (General Commercial) zoning district (Title Only). – Phil Lindler, County Planner. Ordinance 2020-04 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land (24.91 acres) owned by James David and Donna Marie Price located at 525 E. Grumling Road in Hodges (G-Pin # 6920-222-464) to change zoning classifications from AG-2 (Agriculture) to AG-3 (Agriculture) (Title Only). – Phil Lindler, County Planner.
WEDNESDAY
PARTNERSHIP ALLIANCE
GREENWOOD
TIME: 12 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Building, 1st Floor Conference Room
AGENDA: Finance Committee Report, Thornwell Dunlap: Review November & December Financials. Conditional approval to redirect funds for spec building marketing plan. FY 2018-2019 Audit Draft. Local Option Sales Tax Update, Julie Wilkie and Mayor Smith. CEO’s Report Heather Jones: Dashboard and Metrics, Spec Building and Retail Strategy. Business Development Report, James Bateman: NGIP – Palmetto Site Update. Investor Relations Report, Kay Self. Greenwood Promise Update, Heather Jones. Executive Session, Chip Stockman: Economic Development Matters and Personnel Matters.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center, 610 South Mine Street
AGENDA: Old Business: Review of McCormick County Zoning Ordinance. Reports: County Council Report.