TUESDAY
LANDER UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: F. Mitchell Johnson Board Room
AGENDA: Ethics Training – Courtney Laster, S.C. Ethics Commission. Committee Reports: Academic Affairs – Robert Barber. Action Items: Name Change – Mass Communication to Media and Communications. Bachelor of Science, Health Promotion and Wellness – adding Genetic Counselor Assistant emphasis. Enrollment and Access Management – Holly Bracknell. Finance, Audit and Governmental – Don Lloyd. Action Items: Resolution of the Board of Trustees for execution of lease modification. Approval of lease modification for athletic complex. Request gifting of American Legion building from the Lander Foundation. Institutional Advancement – John Craig. Student Affairs/Intercollegiate Athletics – Ray Hunt. Policy – Matt Braaten. Tuition Assistance Policy. Other business/announcements/reports: Faculty Senate – Mandy Cleveland. Staff Senate – Tracy Clifton. Executive Session: The receipt of legal advice relating to pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim. S.C. Code 30-4-70(a)(2). Action may be taken after executive session.