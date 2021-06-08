TODAY
NINETY SIX
TOWN FINANCE COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: Review FYTD financial reports; Budget: Review budget forms, Review projections; Audit; New business.
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center.
AGENDA: Old business: Review draft of zoning ordinance prepared by Kelli McCormick; New business: Applications for new planning commission members: Byron Thompson, Homer G’Fellers, Linda Kay Riley, Valerie D. Yarbough-Jones.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD MEETING (updated)
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School gymnasium
AGENDA: Finance: Dr. Rex Ward, new director of finance introduction, third reading of budget; Instruction: Mr. Paul Spadaro, secondary math curriculum coach; board comments; Superintendent report: parenting report, approved fundraisers/one day field trips/professional meeting requests, school resource officer monthly report — Lt. Mac Boudreau, South Carolina School Board Insurance Trust contract, child psychologist and network manager salary scales, summer school and summer reading camp, bid approval for Ninety Six Primary School HVAC system, COVID protocols for 2021-2022 school year; second reading: policy GDC — support staff leaves and absences, policy GCC — professional staff leaves and absences, policy GCOA — evaluation of instructional staff, policy IJNDAA — distance, online and virtual education, administrative rule — IJNDAA-R — distance, online and virtual education, policy JICA — student dress; Personnel: Ms. Cathy Anderson, personnel update, personnel recommendations for the 2021-2022 school year.
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS
ADMIN COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Update on STPs, pop-up shop event, discuss business license standardization.
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS
WATER/SEWER COMMITTEE
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Look at ordinances concerning responsibility for water lines under highway, Discuss authorized WWT entry, Update from L and L, Goal setting.