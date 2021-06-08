TODAY

NINETY SIX

TOWN FINANCE COMMITTEE

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot

AGENDA: Review FYTD financial reports; Budget: Review budget forms, Review projections; Audit; New business.

MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center.

AGENDA: Old business: Review draft of zoning ordinance prepared by Kelli McCormick; New business: Applications for new planning commission members: Byron Thompson, Homer G’Fellers, Linda Kay Riley, Valerie D. Yarbough-Jones.

GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD MEETING (updated)

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School gymnasium

AGENDA: Finance: Dr. Rex Ward, new director of finance introduction, third reading of budget; Instruction: Mr. Paul Spadaro, secondary math curriculum coach; board comments; Superintendent report: parenting report, approved fundraisers/one day field trips/professional meeting requests, school resource officer monthly report — Lt. Mac Boudreau, South Carolina School Board Insurance Trust contract, child psychologist and network manager salary scales, summer school and summer reading camp, bid approval for Ninety Six Primary School HVAC system, COVID protocols for 2021-2022 school year; second reading: policy GDC — support staff leaves and absences, policy GCC — professional staff leaves and absences, policy GCOA — evaluation of instructional staff, policy IJNDAA — distance, online and virtual education, administrative rule — IJNDAA-R — distance, online and virtual education, policy JICA — student dress; Personnel: Ms. Cathy Anderson, personnel update, personnel recommendations for the 2021-2022 school year.

TOWN OF WARE SHOALS

ADMIN COMMITTEE

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall

AGENDA: Update on STPs, pop-up shop event, discuss business license standardization.

TOWN OF WARE SHOALS

WATER/SEWER COMMITTEE

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall

AGENDA: Look at ordinances concerning responsibility for water lines under highway, Discuss authorized WWT entry, Update from L and L, Goal setting.