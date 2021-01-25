TODAY
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Virtual: https://zoom.us/j/92065275256?pwd=QkQ2N2E4NytDZjRJTGd6SVEzOC9kdz09; Passcode: 528693
AGENDA: Reading of financial statements for October, November and December 2020; Petitions received and disposed of; Mayor’s report; Report of standing committees: Public Safety, Streets and Sanitation, Finance, Judicial, Maintenance of Buildings, Planning; Special committee reports: Main Street revitalization; Old business; New business: First readings.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Conference Room A of the Abbeville County Administrative Complex at 903 W. Greenwood St.
Agenda: Goals workshop to cover goals council members wish to achieve during the year; Executive Session; action on Executive Session Item.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: City Council Chambers, Opera House, 100 Court Square.
AGENDA: Approval of the minutes from the Regular City Council Meeting held on Tuesday, January 12; Presentation – Sharon Davis-Norryce will discuss the current COVID-19 cases; public comment period; RESOLUTION NO. 1-2021: A Resolution Of The City Of Abbeville To Address The Public Health Crisis By Making A Recommendation To The Public About Wearing Masks.