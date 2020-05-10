MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Council Chambers, Saluda County Administration Building. Will be livestreamed at www.saludacounty.sc.gov.
AGENDA: Old Business: Third Reading on Ordinance No. 02-20, “AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND SECTION 2-263 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, AMENDING THE MEETING REQUIREMENTS FOR THE SALUDA COUNTY FIRE BOARD.” Consideration to Amend Ordinance No. 04-20 (Saluda School District One Budget for FY20-21) Deleting the Reserve Account as Referenced in Section 4 and Providing for a New Section 4 to Receive all Funds Generated by the School Millage. Second Reading on Ordinance No. 04-20, “AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2020, FOR EDUCATIONAL AND SCHOOL PURPOSES IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE OF SALUDA COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA: TO PROVIDE FOR LEVY OF TAXES AND THE TAXABLE PROPERTY IN SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF SAID TAXES AND OTHER REVENUES COMING INTO THE SCHOOL DISTRICT DURING THE FISCAL YEAR.” Second Reading on Ordinance No. 05-20, “AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH OPERATING AND CAPITAL BUDGETS FOR THE OPERATION OF THE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OF SALUDA COUNTY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2020; TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES ON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY IN SALUDA COUNTY FOR ALL COUNTY PURPOSES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2020; TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF TAX REVENUES AND OTHER COUNTY FUNDS; TO PROVIDE FOR OTHER COUNTY PURPOSES; TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR COMMENCING JULY 1, 2020: AND TO PROVIDE FOR CERTAIN FISCAL AND OTHER MATTERS RELATING TO COUNTY GOVERNMENT.” Approval of Emergency Ordinance for COVID-19 Amendment No. 2, “AN ORDINANCE EXTENDING A STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR SALUDA COUNTY DUE TO THE THREATS POSED BY THE 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (“COVID-19”).” Award Request for Quote on Generator Inspection and Repair. New Business: Consideration to Enter into a Memorandum of Understanding Between the County of Saluda and the Town of Ward for the Town to Assume all Responsibilities for the Upkeep and Maintenance of Ward Park. Consideration of Courthouse Security Alarm System Upgrade. Approval for ATS Replacement at the Saluda Detention Center. Approval for Replacement of Camera System at the Saluda Detention Center. Consideration to Fill the Vacant Family Court Clerk Position. Appointment to the Saluda County Library Board, Coun. Butler. Re-Appointment to the Saluda Nursing Center Board, Coun. Anderson.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: The public can view the meeting by clicking on this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSEnFncScQjzFJsAp-HJZCA
AGENDA: Public Hearing: Ordinance (2020-05) to make appropriations for Abbeville County operating and capital budgets for the operation of the County Government of Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2020; to provide for the levy of taxes for Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to authorize the county to borrow money in anticipation of taxes; to provide for the repayment of sums borrowed by the County Governing Body; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to County Government. Ordinance (2020-06) to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 009-00-00-116, from a zoning district of General Residential (GR) to one of General Commercial (GC). Ordinance (2020-07) to invoke the provisions of Section 12-43-217(B) of the South Carolina Code of Laws, 1976, as amended to provide that reassessment of all property in Abbeville County, South Carolina subject to an Ad Valorem Property Tax be postponed for one property tax year. Ordinance (2020-08) to add Brenda Road to the County Maintenance list and other matters related thereto. Unfinished Business: Third reading of Ordinance (2020-03) to amend the Abbeville County Ordinance No. 2019-11 to provide for the inclusion of the property identified therein and located in Abbeville County in a joint county industrial and business park with Laurens County rather than Anderson County; and other related matters. Second reading of Ordinance (2020-05) to make appropriations for Abbeville County operating and capital budgets for the operation of the County Government of Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2020; to provide for the levy of taxes for Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to authorize the county to borrow money in anticipation of taxes; to provide for the repayment of sums borrowed by the County Governing Body; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to County Government. Second reading of Ordinance (2020-06) to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 009-00-00-116, from a zoning district of General Residential (GR) to one of General Commercial (GC). Second reading of Ordinance (2020-07) to invoke the provisions of Section 12-43- 217(B) of the South Carolina Code of Laws, 1976, as amended to provide that reassessment of all property in Abbeville County, South Carolina subject to an Ad Valorem Property Tax be postponed for one property tax year. Second reading of Ordinance (2020-08) to add Brenda Road to the County Maintenance list and other matters related thereto. New Business: First Readings: Policy – All first readings are read into the record by the Chairman, and a vote is not necessary per Ordinance 05-11. Ordinance (2020-09) to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for one (1) parcel of land located on Legion Lake Road, Honea Path, South Carolina, identified by tax map number 006-00-00-119, from a zoning district of Basic Industrial (BI) to one of Forest Agricultural (FA). Emergency Ordinance: Emergency Ordinance (2020-10) to extend the declaration of a State of Emergency for Abbeville County, South Carolina, and other matters related thereto. Resolutions: Resolution (2020-09) authorizing the County Director to extend the existing FY 2019-2020 contract with Herron Trucking for the hauling of stone products to be used by the Abbeville County Department of Public Works. Resolution (2020-10) authorizing the County Director to extend the contractual relationship with Smith Gardner of Columbia, South Carolina for engineering and environmental services at the Abbeville County Landfills through June 30, 2021. County Director’s Report: Committee Reports: Finance Committee—Kristi Smith, Harold Prince and Drew Simpson. Personnel and Administration—Rick Campbell, Kristi Smith and Charles Goodwin. Public Works—Drew Simpson, Harold Prince and Rick Campbell. Intergovernmental Relations—Harold Prince, John Calhoun and Jason Bonds. Planning and Industrial Development—Charles Goodwin, Jason Bonds and Drew Simpson. Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare—John Calhoun, Charles Goodwin and Harold Prince Public Safety—Jason Bonds, John Calhoun and Kristi Smith.
TUESDAY
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: Executive Session, Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session: S.C. Code Section 30-4-70 (A)(5) Discussion of matters relating to the proposed location of Project Wood in the area served by the Town of Ninety Six. S.C. Code Section 30-4-70 (A)(2) Discussion to renegotiate the town’s agreement with the Ninety Six Commission of Public Works regarding Town Hall and to receive legal advice from our municipal attorney. New business: Request to transfer $7,000 from MMDA Streets & Sanitation USDA Reimbursement to Streets & Sanitation Capital Outlay. Recommendation from Planning Committee pertaining to 2020 SC Festival of Stars.
NINETY SIX SCHOOL BOARD
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: To be livestreamed on Greenwood County School District 52’s YouTube channel
AGENDA: Superintendent’s Report: Graduation Plan, Contract Extension (Food Service and Bus Drivers), Strategic Plan and Policies for First Reading: Investment Earnings Policy and Administrative Rule DJ-R Procurement. Personnel: Personnel Update. Finance, Mrs. Sharon Setzer: Financial Review. Executive Session: Legal Advice for Current Litigations and Contractual Matter for Custodial Service.
McCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room, 109 W. Augusta St. Will be aired/available VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE.
AGENDA: Regular Town Council Business Items: Minutes — March 12, 2020 – Regular Council Meeting; No Minutes For April 14, 2020; no meeting due to Covid-19 – Coronavirus Pandemic. Bills — March & April 2020. Financial Statements — March & April 2020. Public Hearing: FY 20/21 General Fund Operating Budget As published in the McCormick Messenger Citizens desiring to review budget draft for FY 20/21 and make comments may request a copy or review the document on file at Town Hall. Legislation: Ordinances O-2020-05-12-01 — Introduction/First Reading — FY 20/21 General Fund Operating Budget & Capital Projects Budget O-2020-05-12-02 – Introduction/First Reading – Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic – Continuity of Operation Plan – Recommended by FEMA. Legislation – continued. Proclamations – Alcohol Awareness Month Pay It Forward. Reports – March & April. New Business: MASC Annual Meeting Information.