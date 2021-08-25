SEPT. 1
MCCORMICK
COUNTY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED EXECUTIVE SESSION
WHEN: 2 p.m.
WHERE: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Executive session to receive legal advice concerning abolishing the Modoc Special Tax Fire District.
