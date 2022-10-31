Public meeting Oct 31, 2022 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAYJOHN DE LA HOWE BOARD OF TRUSTEESTIME: 10 a.m.LOCATION: Shiflet Hall, 192 Gettys Road, McCormickAGENDA: Executive session to discuss legal, contractual and/or personnel matters. Action might be taken on matters discussed in executive session. Other business. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Mom questions Greenwood police chase that injured daughter Mountville woman dies in single-car crash Deputies: Mauling victim among 2 facing meth charges Fountain Inn man dies after single-car crash in Laurens County Greenwood's annual boo bash brings tricks and treats to Uptown Southern USTA sponsors Fall Tennis Fest McCulloch honored with the Aqua Award Piedmont Tech elevates Surgical Technology program to associate degree status Countybank Foundation donates to Greenwood Pathway House Greenwood Area Chamber of Commerce announces new members Goforth welcomed as new member Lander receives check from Duke Energy Foundation Arnold is Troop 62's newest Eagle Scout