TODAY
Ninety Six Town Council
LOCATION: Historic Ninety Six Depot
TIME: 6 p.m.
AGENDA: Approval of previous meeting minutes; Distribution of March financial statements; recommendation from the Finance Committee, Councilman Jefferson; petitions Received and Disposed of — None; Mayor’s Report; recommendation to expend $1,000 from the Reserve Fund for Engineering Services for the Old Mill Site; recommendation to approve a Resolution authorizing the purchase of equipment for the Ninety Six Streets & Sanitation Department; Report of Standing Committees: Public Safety, Councilman Charles Stevens; Streets & Sanitation, Councilman Wayne Gibert; Finance Committee, Councilman John Jefferson; Judicial Committee, Councilwoman Kellar Rogers; Maintenance of Buildings, Councilwoman Bridget Porter; Planning Committee, Councilman Mickey Goodman. Special Committee Report(s): Greenwood County Capital Project Storm Water Committee; adjournment