USC is planning a big recruiting weekend June 11-13 with several key prospects making official visits.
Three will be coming from Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, FL. SAF Jy’vonte McClendon (6-2 180) confirmed Wednesday night that he and teammates RB Jaylon Glover (5-9 195) and ATH Sam McCall (6-2 180) will take official visits with the Gamecocks that weekend. McClendon said some of his family members will join him, and it could turn out to be a special weekend for him.
He said he’s not talking with any other schools about visits at this point, and he’s thinking he could make a commitment to the Gamecocks while on the visit.
“I like the way they coach and how they feel about their players, and their support group,” McClendon said. Secondary coach Torrian Gray has been his recruiter. “I’ve been talking to him since Florida. He’s from where I’m from. That’s part of the relationship, too. We have a close relationship. He’s the recruiter I’m closest to.”
McClendon has been in regular contact with Gray. In fact, he’s been on the phone with the entire staff including head coach Shane Beamer. “We’ve just been talking about the school and the team, and where I’m going to play when I go out there,” McClendon said.
“I would play free and strong (safety). He (Gray) likes my range and how physical I am, too.” McClendon has had USC and Miami as his top two. He also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Georgia Tech. As for his two teammates joining him on the visit, McClendon won’t discount the possibility of all three of them becoming Gamecocks.
“Hopefully. It’s been on our minds,” he said. Last season McClendon was credited with 37 tackles according to MaxPreps stats. He also had 2 interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, knocked down 4 passes and blocked a punt. He has 94 career tackles and 5 interceptions. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 33rd nationally among safeties.
Former Washington State safety Tyrese Ross has USC among the few schools he’s considering after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. North Carolina, Rutgers, SMU and UCF are some others who have been in touch with Ross and seem to have his attention.
The Gamecocks and Ross first connected about a month ago with secondary coach Torrian Gray and the rest of the defensive staff holding a group conversation with him.
“When I spoke with South Carolina, I spoke with the whole defensive staff,” Ross said. “They got me on a conference call and had me speak to coach Gray, the DB coach, the defensive coordinator, the linebacker coach. Pretty much the whole defensive staff. They showed me how much they are interested in me. I’m definitely interested in them.”
Ross is regarded as a hard-hitting safety. He only played in one game in 2020 starting and recording two tackles against Oregon. In 2019, he played in all 13 games and had 33 tackles and one forced fumble. In his conversations with the Gamecock coaches, Ross said they made it clear he could fit a clear need for them in several ways.
“They like the aggressiveness and the style I play with,” Ross said. “They said I kind of reminded them of DJ Swearinger and those type of guys that came thru there. One of the biggest things that they tried to point out was that they wanted to bring back that type culture to South Carolina, when DJ Swearinger and Stephon Gilmore and those guys were coming around.
“The main thing that they see with me was my versatility. They see that I’m able to play nickel, free safety and strong. That was the biggest thing they were pointing out, that they were looking for a guy who can multiple positions and have eligibility left. They kept emphasizing they wanted a guy who could be physical and who could be a leader. Those are the two biggest things that stood out to me and one of the reasons they grabbed my attention.”
Ross has a small tie to USC. Gamecocks outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson played with Ross’s uncle in the NFL. He also has a tie to North Carolina. His brother Dominique plays for the Tar Heels. The re-recruiting process for Ross is heating up, and he wants to determine his new spot within the next few weeks after he takes a few visits. He expects the Gamecocks to receive one of those.
“It’s been a crazy process these last couple of days. Schools are reaching out,” Ross said. “I’m really trying to narrow it down. I have a few schools that I might take a visit to, around two or three. Definitely make a decision in May. I’m expecting to chop it up with the coaches soon.” Ross is a native of Jacksonville. He started his high school career there and finished at Westlake High in Atlanta. He will have three years of eligibility at his next stop.
Clemson has found recruiting gold in the Golden State in recent years, and the Tigers are continuing to work with intensity some of the top prospects in California’s 2022 class. One of those is five-star DT Hero Kanu (6-5 293) of Rancho Santa Margarita. He’s the #12 ranked defensive tackle nationally in the ’22 class per the 247Sports Composite, and Clemson is making a strong pitch for him thru the efforts of defensive line coach Todd Bates. “Coach Bates is a very nice guy. He’s a good coach, I really like him,” Kanu said. “I was on a couple of calls with him, and he seems like a very nice man. They have said that I got the right size and I play hard. That’s what coaches want, so I’m just doing my job. I’m looking forward to continue building a relationship with him. The number of defensive tackles they have sent to the NFL and the first round picks from the defensive line in general is something that has stood out to me. I think they are leading in that, from what I know. Everybody knows Clemson. And with them always being one of the final 4 schools in the playoffs, that’s really good for them.” Kanu has also pulled in offers from UCLA, Penn State, Kentucky, TCU, Arizona, Colorado, LSU, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon State, Oklahoma, Texas, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Florida. That’s quite a haul for a relative newbie to the sport. Kanu grew up in Germany where soccer was his sport of choice. “I never really thought I was going to get these big, big offers,” he said. “Back in Germany with PPI Recruits (an international recruiting and placement platform) and Brandon Collier, he had already shared a lot of workout tapes and talked to coaches about me. But all they needed was some film to see me play. The first game was against Mayfair (CA), and I think I did a pretty good job in that game. I think that was the first chance for all of the other coaches to see me play.” And what those coaches saw was a raw, if not powerful, defensive tackle who feels like he can be an asset wherever he lands. “I would say I’m 6-5 and weigh 295, and people tell me I don’t look 295,” Kanu said. “I would say athleticism, I’m pretty quick, and I can change directions. I’m physical and I really want it. I think it’s my power too. I’m pretty good in the run game because of the strength in my legs, arms, and core.” Recruiting comes at you fast if you are a major prospect. But unlike others like him who grew up in the States, this is an entirely foreign experience for Kanu, and he needs to be patient and he works his way thru the process. “I don’t have an opinion on any college yet because I do not really know every college like Americans do,” Kanu said. “Americans grow up with the knowledge of which college is good for what, but I have to get to know them all before I decide. I’m looking for a business school, and of course my plan is to end up in the NFL. And after that, I would consider coaching. I’m looking for three things: stability, development, and the culture.” In a Covid-shortened season that ended earlier this month, Kanu totaled 28 tackles with 9 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in five games per MaxPreps stats.
DT Aaron Bryant of Southaven, MS, who recorded 69 tackles and 6 sacks this past season, has scheduled official visits with Georgia (June 4-6th), Texas A&M (June 18-20th), and Texas (June 25-27th). In addition to the Bulldogs, Longhorns, and Aggies Bryant’s top 10 includes USC, Alabama, Auburn, Indiana, LSU, Mississippi and Oregon. Bryant is in the information gathering phase of his recruitment by USC and is currently building a relationship with defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey. He’s also talked with head coach Shane Beamer. “At this point, I’m just talking to them about the school and stuff,” Bryant said. “I could very easily play early at South Carolina. He (Lindsey) is also telling me that the city is different, South Carolina is very different than everywhere else.” Bryant also has been familiarizing himself with how the Gamecocks have produced some high-level defensive linemen. “I knew they had developed some really good defensive linemen in the past, like Jadeveon Clowney,” he said. “I learned about Melvin Ingram, and recently they developed some really, really good guys.” In addition to USC, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Oregon are in the running for his final two official visits. “The first three that I set up, I wasn’t really thinking about it,” Bryant said. “The last two, it’s where anybody could get it. I need to slow down to make sure I give it some clear thought.” Bryant has no timetable for his commitment and does not believe he’ll make it this summer.
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates are looking for the next Christian Wilkins-Dexter Lawrence-Bryan Bresee type of talent to fill the middle of their line in future seasons. One prospect they like for that is DT Alex VanSumeren (6-3 300) of Essexville, MI. Tuesday VanSumeren, a former Michigan commitment, announced his top ten, and Clemson was on the list. “They’ve got a great program, a great coaching staff,” VanSumeren said. “They’ve offered about 50 guys in the country. It’s a great opportunity. The way they develop their players, they seem like really good people. They talk about their faith in Christ Our Lord and everything. They just seem like they’ve got a good thing going on there.” VanSumeren is working on a June unofficial visit date with Clemson. He’s not sure if that will be for the Elite Retreat Weekend June 11th or another weekend. In the meantime, he’s had numerous Zoom sessions with the coaches and has taken multiple virtual visits. “Main thing is just talking to the coaches and getting to know them,” VanSumeren said. “Coach Venables, talk to him a lot. Coach Bates. Mainly I’ve just been building a relationship with them. When they offered me, they said they needed a twitchy, strong, quick D-linemen on the interior. They said I reminded them of Christian Wilkins and Bryan Bresee, kind of a mixture of them.” The rest of his top ten are Auburn, Penn State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Arizona, Michigan State, Alabama, Indiana and Oregon. VanSumeren’s brother recently transferred to Michigan State from Michigan. His plan now is to line up official visits with five of the schools in the next week, and he also plans to visit the other five schools unofficially. He’d like to make his decision in August before the start of his senior season. According to MaxPreps stats, in his three seasons of high school football, VanSumeren has compiled 237 tackles and 26 sacks in 28 games. He’s rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the #16 defensive tackle nationally and the #4 prospect in Michigan.
2023 RB Trey Holly (5-8 180) of Farmerville, LA is not very big, but he packs a punch. Over the past two seasons, Holly has rushed for 4347 yards with 65 touchdowns, and has caught 33 passes for 648 yards and 5 touchdowns. His stock has risen to the point where he is rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the #4 running back nationally in his class. Tuesday afternoon at school, Holly got called into his coach’s office. He hadn’t done anything wrong. His coach had received a phone call from USC running backs coach Montario Hardesty, and he had a message for Holly. “My coach called me in the office and he told me somebody wanted to talk to me,” Holly said. “I forgot the coach’s name, but he said this is South Carolina. I just got happy right then because I knew they were about to offer me. I got happy, and I was just screaming and stuff, because where I come from, people rarely get offers. It just felt special to me.” Holly said Hardesty explained to him what he liked about him on film that led him to make the offer. “He said he loved my game and stuff,” Holly said. “He was like, I’m a humble and patient kid. And he thinks their offense is a fit for me and is perfect for me. He was telling me, you’re short, but I like how you play. You’re explosive, quick first step and not scared. You’ve got heart. He said they are going to stay in contact with me. He said he’s going to call my head coach and check up on me. In the summer, they are going to try to get me out there to come visit.” Holly already is loading up with offers. Some others besides USC include LSU, Arizona State, Kansas, SMU, Florida State, Ole Miss, Georgia, Western Kentucky, Liberty, Louisiana Tech and Utah. “Right now, I don’t know where I want to go,” Holly said. “I’m looking for a college that will make me feel like I’m at home, and see what their style of play in running the ball.” Last season, Holly was named the Louisiana 3A Outstanding Offensive Player after leading his team to the state championship game.
The state of Delaware has become a popular recruiting spot for the USC staff. The Gamecocks already have Delaware natives RB Marshawn Lloyd and LB Deebo Williams on the roster, and they are in hot pursuit of QB Braden Davis of Middletown. And Monday they offered Davis’s teammate DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (6-5 255). “Coach Taylor Edwards sent me a text and told me they were offering, and I called him to talk about the offer, and he just wanted me to get up on campus,” Durojaiye said. “It all happened so fast. Coach (Jimmy) Lindsey followed me on Twitter today (Monday). We exchanged some texts to set up some virtual visits. They are getting ready to finish spring ball, so once that finishes, I’ll set up a virtual visit with coach (Shane) Beamer and the rest of the staff.” This is a case where both sides are still learning a lot about each other. The Gamecocks have only seen Durojaiye on film. This past season, in eight games, he had 50 tackles with 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. What he hopes they took away from his film is that his strength is his versatility along the defensive line. “I’m at 250 pounds right now and a lot of schools see that I can carry 270 or 280 pounds,” Durojaiye said. “Just being a guy that can play three technique and five technique for them, that’s kind of the player I want to be. I want to be versatile. I feel like when you’re versatile, you force schools to have to game plan for you. That’s what I look forward to doing at the next level.” As the Gamecocks are doing their due diligence on Durojaiye, he’s also doing his homework on Gamecock football. “I’m still learning about team history, but I know a lot about players,” he said. Jadeveon Clowney. Stephon Gilmore. JC Horn. I’m also familiar with Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens. From my area, I’m familiar with Marshawn Lloyd and Deebo Williams. I don’t know them personally, but I know of them, and they know of me.” Durojaiye and his family went on a road trip last week and planned to be at the USC spring game Sunday. They also visited Duke, NC State, Georgia Tech and Virginia. He also has offers from Iowa, Maryland, West Virginia and Michigan among others. “Me just trying to get more of an academic feel,” he said. “I know I can’t meet the coaches, but just try and check out the campus and things like that. I’m in position to be an early enrollee. I’m interested in business and engineering.” Durojaiye ‘s teammate Davis appears to be USC’s #1 quarterback target for the 2022 class at this point, and there seems to be a lot of interest by him in the Gamecocks. The two have talked about the possibility of being in Columbia together. “Out of his top seven schools, four of them have offered me, including South Carolina. West Virginia, Duke and Georgia Tech (are the others),” he said. “We’ve talked about it. It’s definitely something that excites us. We’re pretty close. That’s my guy. We’ve talked about playing together in school, but I wouldn’t look at it as a package deal because he’s an offensive prospect and I play defense. His relationship with an offensive staff may be different than with a defensive staff. I know we both like South Carolina, but I wouldn’t call it a package deal.” Durojaiye is rated a three-star by 247Sports and is ranked the #4 prospect in Delaware. He has set official visits with Georgia Tech for June 18th and Arkansas June 25th. He’d also like to set an official visit with the Gamecocks.
The dead period continues thru the end of May but that hasn’t stopped the shoe companies and recruiting networks from staging camps around the country. Those camps provide recruiters an opportunity to check out prospects on film. That’s exactly how USC defensive coordinator Clayton White came across DE Mason Thomas (6-3 225) of Fort Lauderdale and then jumped into the recruiting battle for him. “The defensive coordinator reached out to me and he was the one who offered me,” Thomas said. “I’ve been talking to him the most. He was talking to me about the UA (Under Armour) camp. He saw my camp tape and my forty yard dash and all the events I ran. He saw my measurables. When he called me, he was telling me about that camp.” Thomas said White identified one characteristic in him that all recruiters are looking for in pass rushing defensive ends. “My speed,” Thomas said. “I ran a 4.8 at the UA camp. I was one of the fastest times. I was 215 (pounds) at the time but I’m 222 now, so I’m getting bigger, strong and faster. He liked that. And my ability to get to the quarterback.” Last season Thomas recorded 45 tackles with 15 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 1 interception in just 8 games. The Gamecocks are just getting started with Thomas. He’s not yet done a virtual visit and he’s not sure yet if he’ll scheduled an official visit. USC is his first SEC offer, so that’s big to him. “I like that they play the best teams in the best conference,” Thomas said. “I like the competition they are going up against to win a national championship. I think they’re going in the right direction to do that.” Other offers for Thomas include Iowa State, Penn State, Pitt, Boston College, Illinois, Colorado State, East Carolina, Syracuse, Washington State, Western Kentucky, Indiana and South Dakota. He has set an official visit to Iowa State for June 4th. He cited Syracuse, Illinois, Washington State, East Carolina, Pitt and Penn State as the others that have been recruiting him hard. Thomas said he’s looking at the end of his season as the timeline for making his season. He’s not sure yet if he’ll sign early or in February.
USC is in the top 10 with CB Chris Graves (6-2 180) of Fort Myers, FL. The others are Louisville, USF, UCF, Florida State, Ole Miss, Miami, LSU, Iowa State and Penn State.
USC target DT Nick James has set an official visit to LSU for June 18.
USC target WR Jayden Gibson of Winter Garden, FL was offered by Auburn and Iowa.
USC target OT Ryan Brubaker of Stevens, PA took a virtual visit with Stanford Wednesday night and visited Ole Miss over the weekend for the spring game.
USC target OT Leyton Nelson of Orlando set an official visit to Louisville for June 25th. He also was offered by NC State.
USC target DT Felix Hixon of Jackson, GA was offered by Michigan. He also has set official visits with USC for June 11th and Illinois for June 11th.
2023 QB Jaylen Patterson (6-2 193) of Statesville, NC plans to make a camp stop at #Clemson this June.
USC offered 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor (6-4 220) of Washington, DC. He’s rated a four-star in the 247Sports Composite and the #10 ATH nationally in his class.
USC offered 2023 RB Daylan Smothers (6--0 185) of Charlotte.
USC offered teammates 2024 RB Anthony Carrie (6-0 185) and 2024 WR Bredell Richardson (6-1 180) of Tampa.
Clemson offered CB Jayden Bellamy (6-1 175) of Oradell, NJ. Rated a 3-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 39th nationally among corners. Other offers include Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Notre Dame.
Clemson offered SAF Marquis Lymon (5-9 205) of Delray Beach, FL. He also has offers from Georgia State, Utah State, USF, Tennessee, Kentucky, NC State, Miami, Toledo, Indiana, Pitt and Syracuse. He had 5 interceptions last season. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite and ranked #48 nationally among safeties.
Clemson is in the top 12 with DT Caden Curry (6-5 250) of Greenwood, IN. The others on the list are Ohio State, Alabama, Arizona State, Indiana, Tennessee, Michigan, Southern Cal, Florida State, Oregon and Notre Dame.
Clemson made the top 15 with DE DJ Wesolak of Boonville, MO. The others on his short list are Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, LSU, Arizona State, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Notre Dame, Southern Cal, Miami, Alabama, Auburn and Texas A&M.
E Enai White of Philadelphia announced official visits in June for Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State. He also announced Clemson, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M will get unofficial visits.
Clemson target SAF Xavier Nwankpa of Altoona, IA set his third official visit with Texas A&M June 11th. He’s also set with Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Clemson target CB Ryan Turner plans to visit Miami June 1st.
In an update on top prospects at IMG Academy, 247Sports reported SAF Keon Sabb, CB Daylen Everette and DE Jihaad Campbell are setting official visits, and Clemson will be in their plans. Campbell has an unofficial visit with the Tigers set for June 8th.
Clemson target SAF Jacoby Mathews of Ponchatoula, LA committed to LSU.
TE Jake Johnson of Watkinsville, GA, who had offers from USC and Clemson, committed to LSU. He’s the brother of LSU QB Max Johnson and the son of former NFL QB Brad Johnson.
Hammond RB CJ Stokes was offered by Colorado. He has officials set with Vanderbilt June 4th, Missouri June 11th and Michigan June 18th.
Hammond OT Drew Bobo has set an official visit to Virginia June 18th.
ATH Dequandre Smith of Spring Valley was offered by Georgia Southern. He also planned to be at the USC spring game Sunday.
Mauldin SAF Randy Caldwell was offered by Minnesota.
Trinity Collegiate RB Reggion Bennett was offered by Army.
Blythewood QB Chase Martin committed to Newberry.
Myrtle Beach DT Tyrone Miles committed to North Greenville.
2023 DE Monteque Rhames II of Sumter was offered by Michigan State.
Basketball News:
Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell struck last week to add some size to his program with a commitment from 6-11 Ben Middlebrooks of Fort Lauderdale. Middlebrooks originally had planned to reclassify to the 2021 class, but he’s staying with the 2022 group. Middlebrooks narrowed his list to Clemson, Ole Miss, Dayton, Georgia and Oral Roberts before deciding on the Tigers. “Just the past two months we’ve really started talking because they knew I kind of wanted to go 2021,” Middlebrooks said. “A big part of it, too, is my sister actually goes to Clemson, plays tennis there. That was a huge part of it, too. With Covid, you couldn’t have official visits but I was able to visit her and she was able to show me around and see things and really help me to make that decision and finalize it.” This past season Middlebrooks averaged over 20 points and 14 rebounds per game. He’s rated a three-star prospect and the #34 power forward nationally in the 247Sports Composite. With Aamir Simms departing, Middlebrooks said the Clemson coaches laid out for him a plan where he could see early playing time as he develops in their system. “Being able to come in and fill the roll of a big, a power forward who is able to spread the floor,” Middlebrooks said. “Able to shoot the ball, able to set picks, pick and pop, pick and roll, and be able to expose mismatches on the floor. I like to catch and shoot, be able to shoot the three a lot. If I have a slower defender on me, be able to go by them and score at the basket. Obviously, smaller guys, take them down low, get in the post and get easy buckets that way.” Clemson went to the NCAA Tournament this past season, and in 2018 reached the Sweet 16. That recent success, and the fact they play in the country’s top league, were very appealing factors to Middlebrooks as he weighed his decision. “Being an ACC school, that’s a different level of basketball,” Middlebrooks said. “That’s the best of the best, can’t really get better than that. They’ve had a lot of success recently. They’ve been to the NCAA Tournament twice. They went to the Sweet 16. They are obviously a great school when it comes to basketball, so that was obviously a big part of the decision.”
Brownell also added his first transfer of the off-season last week when 6-4 David Collins of South Florida announced he will play his graduate-transfer season with the Tigers. The Youngstown, OH native said Clemson gives him a fresh start. “Just new beginnings, you know,” Collins said. “I did four years at USF and had a good time there. I just wanted to try another team and make an impact somewhere else”. Last year’s postseason appearance by the Tigers caught Collins eye, but he says assistant coach Antonio Reynolds-Dean deserves a lot of credit for his decision to move to the Upstate. “Coach Dean started recruiting me and they seized the moment,” Collins said. “I liked what they had to offer. You know they made the (NCAA) tournament last year and I’m hoping to enhance the team that they already have”. Collins was a career 42% shooter for the Bulls; connecting on 46% of his two-point attempts and 32% of his threes. He tallied 1540 points over his career and leaves USF as the seventh leading scorer in school history, and the tenth all-time leading scorer in American Athletic Conference history. He’d like to bring that scoring prowess to the ACC and the Tigers. “I’m good at ball screens, you know they have some screens in that offense,” he said. “Being an experienced guard, I can play multiple positions, and I hope to help in all areas”. However, he also believes he’ll be able to help out on the other end of the floor as well. “They’re (Clemson) a good defensive team and I’m a good defender, all that meshes well. It’s a good fit for me,” Collins said. The salutatorian of his high school class is working on finishing his degree at South Florida. He says he plans to come to Clemson this summer.
Clemson offered 6-4 Emanuel Sharp of Tampa.
Clemson offered 2023 6-7 Tyler Ringgold of Baton Rouge. Houston, Texas A&M and Ole Miss are some other offers.
One-time USC transfer target 6-9 Filip Rebraca is headed to Iowa from North Dakota.
USC offered 2023 5-11 PG Dalen Davis of Chicago. He also has offers from Kansas, Illinois, Nebraska and DePaul.
Charleston Southern signed 6-2 Tahlik Chavez, a transfer guard from Iona and Garden City Community College, Thursday.
Former College of Charleston star 6-1 Zep Jasper is transferring to Auburn.
Former Clemson guard John Newman, who had previously announced a transfer to UNC-Greensboro, is going to follow former UNCG coach Wes Miller to Cincinnati.
6-9 Robert Braswell of Blythewood is transferring from Syracuse to Charlotte. He’ll join former Clemson guard Clyde Trapp with the 49ers.
6-7 Terrell Ard Jr. is transferring to Presbyterian after one season at UAB.
Upstate signed 6-4 Jordan Gainey of Tuscon. He attends South Kent Prep in Connecticut.
6-3 Corey Tripp of Medina, OH committed to Wofford.
6-9 Noah Clowney of Dorman was offered by Georgia.
6-6 Julian Phillips of Blythewood was offered by Indiana and Southern Cal.