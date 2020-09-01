SAN JOSE, Calif. — A California community college instructor with ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement was in custody on suspicion of sending two dozen misogynistic and threatening letters to a county health officer involving the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Tuesday.
Alan Viarengo, 55, was arrested last week and investigators seized 138 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and explosive materials from his home in Gilroy, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said.
Viarengo was charged with felony counts of stalking and threatening a public official after authorities said the letters were sent to county Health Director Dr. Sara Cody. He has not entered a plea. His bail was revoked and he remains in jail.
Investigators said the letters became “increasingly aggressive, offensive and threatening” and contained slogans and imagery from the boogaloo movement, a loosely organized, right-wing extremist group known for anti-government, anti-police and pro-gun beliefs.
Some people in the movement have protested pandemic-related public health restrictions as a violation of their rights as they carry firearms and warn of violence. The extremist movement uses “boogaloo” — a 1980s movie sequel — as a code word for a second civil war.
Cody has been one of the nation’s most visible proponents of stay-at-home orders, social distancing and wearing masks, which has led to threats and demonstrations at her home.
Authorities say the letters were sent from April 8 to July 29. In a June letter, the writer boasted of making a lot of money doing unpermitted haircuts during the pandemic, adding “I’m glad you are getting threats ... I posted your residence everywhere I could; I hope someone follows through.”
On July 29, authorities say, detectives tracking Viarengo watched as he drove a black Tesla Model 3 to a mailbox and dropped a letter inside thart was addressed to Dr. Cody and mocked her handling of the pandemic. He was arrested a month later.