Each night, Travis Anderson can hang his hat on the love and support he’s gotten from his community.
A captain with the Greenwood Police Department, Anderson had to step away from his career after more than 15 years because of a cancer diagnosis. Recent test results gave him good news on his prognosis, but he said there’s no cure for what he has.
“I didn’t even know I had anything, I was feeling good until I had a lymph node pop,” he said. “It just was what it was. The doctor didn’t think I’d live more than two months.”
Anderson has multiple tumors, including some in his brain. His prognosis has gone from two weeks to two months, and after a recent bout of medication helped shrink his tumors, he could have two years. Right now he’s doing all right, he said, and is looking forward to traveling more with his wife.
He’s far from alone in his fight. When the diagnosis came in and he had to step down from policing, the people who served alongside him at the police department and Greenwood Fire Department came together to help support him and his family.
“With us, it’s like having a member of your family that can’t do what they want to do in life,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said. “When you’ve spent as much time with a person as you do with your own biological family, you build a special bond.”
Staff from both agencies got together shortly after learning of Anderson’s diagnosis and brainstormed what they could do to help. They started thinking about small fundraising opportunities, but the idea quickly bloomed as word got around.
Soon, officers were coming in three, sometimes four times a day to donate money, and businesses in town were calling the police department to offer donations of items and gift cards to sell or raffle away. Emerald Ink and Stitches donated a run of 200 shirts to sell as a fundraiser. Those shirts sold out within days, and the police department is selling its third batch of shirts now.
“It just shows what kind of person Travis is,” Chaudoin said. “My heart goes out to Travis’ family, and to the police department.”
Shirts are available for $20, with all proceeds going to Anderson’s family. Call 864-942-8437 to place an order.
The police department is hosting a benefit from noon to 5 p.m. on June 5 at the Uptown Market, featuring live music and a live auction of items including a 50-inch TV, a table saw, a wedding photography package, grills and other donated items. Attendees can also buy $10 raffle tickets for a chance at two rifles, a handgun and a custom-designed gold ring. The benefit will feature a barbecue plate sale, funnel cakes and Italian ices for sale, with all vendors offering their sales as donations to Anderson’s family.
Chaudoin thanked the community and businesses for their donations and support.
“It’s going to be a tough time for all of us, and we appreciate their prayers,” he said.
For Anderson, he’s been taken aback by the generosity. While at a store, he said he ran into a man he worked with at the fire department 20 years ago who handed him $600 from an online fundraiser.
In his time as a police officer and firefighter he saw and did things most people will never experience, he said. As he works with doctors to treat his cancer, he said he and his wife are spending more time together than they usually had the chance to while he was working for the city.
“I was amazed,” he said. “Seeing all the people who have been coming out has been touching. I’m certainly appreciative for everything that everyone has been doing.”