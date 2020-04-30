In these unprecedented and uncertain times, play is critical to physical and emotional well-being, helping both kids and adults decompress and stay positive while providing countless learning opportunities.
Reasons to play today• Play offers six key developmental benefits, helping kids hone their physical, emotional, cognitive, creative, social and communication skills.
• Research points to a direct correlation between play and stress reduction. In stressful times, play can bring comfort and relieve anxiety for everyone.
• Play stimulates little minds and keeps children engaged and learning even as schools remain closed.
• Play provides an outlet for creativity and imagination, lifting spirits and delivering much-needed positive emotions.