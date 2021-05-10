“From Your Garden” Plant Swap and Sale will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Oakley Park Museum, 300 Columbia Road, Edgefield.
Do you have extra plants in your garden or greenhouse? Do you have too many of something? If so, then browse or reserve a spot for $5 to sell or swap your garden plants, outdoor decor/furniture or handmade garden crafts.
For information or to reserve a space or lunch ($10), call or text Karyn Bland at 803-221-3123. All proceeds will go to the restoration, preservation, and public outreach and education programs of Oakley Park Museum, a private home that was built in 1835 by Daniel Byrd and turned into a museum in 1941.