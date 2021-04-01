NEW YORK — Paul Simon is the latest icon to sell his rich catalog of songs.
Sony Music Publishing announced Wednesday that it has acquired Simon’s catalog, which includes six decades of music, from his time in Simon & Garfunkel to his solo career. Financial details of the deal were not announced.
Bob Dylan and Shakira recently sold their full catalogs, while Stevie Nicks sold a majority of her catalog and Neil Young sold 50% of his.
Netflix lands ‘Knives Out’ sequels in deal
NEW YORK — Detective Benoit Blanc’s next cases will be for Netflix. The streaming company said Wednesday it has reached a deal for two sequels to Rian Johnson’s acclaimed 2019 whodunit, “Knives Out.”
Netflix declined to say how much it was paying for the films, which Johnson will direct with Daniel Craig returning as inspector Benoit Blanc. But Deadline, which first reported the deal, said the price would approach $450 million — making it one of Netflix’s largest — and most sweater-clad — acquisitions.
It also lands Netflix something it has dearly sought: the kind of major film franchises that traditional studios have long depended on. Production on the second “Knives Out,” written by Johnson and produced by him and Ram Bergman, is to begin this summer.
Live, in-person
shows are back
BOSTON — The renowned Shakespeare & Company theater group in Massachusetts plans to resume live, in-person performances this summer with a production of “King Lear” starring Christopher Lloyd.
“King Lear,” which will run July 2 through Aug. 29, will also be the first production in The New Spruce Theatre, a new outdoor amphitheater under the towering spruce trees on the Shakespeare & Company campus in Lenox, the organization said in a statement this week.
Lloyd was originally scheduled to appear in the moving tragedy in 2020, but the entire season last year was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
Lloyd is perhaps best known as Doc Brown in the “Back to the Future” film franchise but has also appeared in “The Addams Family,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” and the “Taxi” television series, for which he won two Emmys.
Fans may be allowed to attend Eurovision
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Organizers of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest welcomed the news Thursday that up to 3,500 fans may be allowed to attend the popular usic competition when it is staged in the Netherlands next month.
The Dutch government has said it plans to make the annual contest of singers representing their countries part of a series of test events it is using to evaluate how to safely reopen large-scale public events amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The government said it wants to allow a maximum of 3,500 people to attend a total of nine shows in the city of Rotterdam — rehearsals, semifinals and the May 22 final, if the state of the pandemic allows it.
The Netherlands was set to host the contest last year, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Hulu to produce, release ‘1619 Project’ documentary series
NEW YORK — Hulu will produce a documentary series based on “ The 1619 Project,” stories in The New York Times that examined the legacy of slavery in America dating from the arrival of the first slave ship from Africa.
Roger Ross Williams, an Academy Award-winning director for his film “Music by Prudence,” will oversee and produce the series, it was announced Thursday.
The announcement was an outgrowth of a deal announced last summer by the Times, Lionsgate and Oprah Winfrey to develop “The 1619 Project” into a portfolio of films, television series and other content.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper series, from writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, began appearing on the 400th anniversary of ship’s arrival in the then-British colony of Virginia.