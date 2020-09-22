ANNAPOLIS, Md. — This pandemic has Geri Swann working her cellphone constantly as she deals with up to 100 emails a day seeking help for students and their families.
Finding them Chromebooks, and then buying eyeglasses for kids squinting at screens. Helping people get unemployment checks. Delivering groceries so a woman can feed her school-aged grandchildren while their parents recover from COVID-19.
This is what a community schools coordinator does — and as coronavirus infections cloud a new academic year, Swann has only been busier in support of the struggling families at her diverse Baltimore charter school.
“When we hit a rocky patch, we want a hand to guide us,” said Swann, who has built a reliable network during her 14 years at Hampstead Hill Academy. “Your community schools person is that hand, because if they’re truly doing their job they know the community. They know the resources.”
School districts nationwide are cutting back as states lose tax revenue due to coronavirus shutdowns, just when jobs like Swann’s have become key to academic success. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced $355 million in cuts to K-12 in May. Georgia lawmakers cut funding for K-12 schools and higher education by 10% in June. Michigan narrowly avoided 25% cuts this month after tax collections improved and federal bailout money arrived.
Maryland was supposed to be an exception already, with its legislature approving a multi-billion-dollar 10-year school investment plan just as the outbreak was escalating in the spring.
Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed it, saying it’s too costly in these uncertain times.
But Democrats have veto-proof majorities in both chambers, and are determined to override the Republican leader’s objections when they reconvene next year.
The widening opportunity gaps between low-income and affluent jurisdictions have “come full force to our attention through this pandemic,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future would fund free full-day pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds and for all low-income 3-year-olds, as well as counselors, tutors and after-school and summer academic programs. Commonly called “Kirwan” after William Kirwan, who chaired the state commission that spent three years preparing it, the blueprint also would raise teachers’ pay and boost college and career readiness.
Community school programs are just one part of the sweeping plan, which would expand them tenfold and statewide, to more than 550 schools where most students are so poor that they get free or reduced-price meals. About 50 schools have the programs now, mostly in Baltimore.