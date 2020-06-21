Six-foot-2 point guard Jacobi Wright of Fort Mill and Legacy Charter in Greenville became the second public commitment for USC’s 2021 basketball class on Sunday afternoon.
Wright had narrowed his decision to the Gamecocks, Winthrop and UNC Charlotte. He did multiple Zoom meetings with the staffs from all three schools and had other forms of contact with the recruiters. In his final evaluation, what USC had over the other two programs was that big-time, major conference feel, and that fit into Wright’s future plans. Wright also had offers from St. John’s, DePaul, Elon, Tennessee State, Tulsa, UNC-Wilmington and Rhode Island. He averaged 17 points and 5 assists per game last season. He joins 6-foot-4 Devin Carter of Miami as commitments for the Gamecocks' 2021 class.
Cardinal Newman 6-foot-3 combo guard Joshua Beadle cut his list to a final five of Clemson, College of Charleston, Furman, Wake Forest and VCU.
Clemson offered three-star 6-foot-6 Jordan Nesbitt of St. Louis. Nebraska, Alabama, Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois are some other offers.
Clemson also offered 6-foot-4 Shane Dezonie of Huntington Prep in West Virginia. He also has offers from Kansas State, Missouri, Cincinnati, Iona, Rutgers, Temple, La Salle, Hartford and others. He’s rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the #22 small forward nationally and the No. 1 prospect in New Jersey which is his home state.
2022 6-foot-6 Tyler Nickel of Elkton, Virginia also was offered by Clemson. He also has offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State and VCU among others.
Clemson also offered 2022 PG 6-foot Preston Murphy Jr. of Omaha, Nebraska. He’s the son of former Creighton assistant coach Preston Murphy who was implicated in the FBI college basketball investigation. He was placed on administrative leave and later resigned from the staff. The younger Murphy is rated as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 25 point guard nationally in his class and the No. 1 prospect in Nebraska. He also has offers from DePaul, Massachusetts, Bryant, Siena, Buffalo, Rhode Island (his father’s alma mater) and UNLV.
USC basketball coach Frank Martin offered 6-foot-4 Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, Florida, who also has a football offer from the Gamecocks. Kentucky also has offered in both sports.
USC was among the schools that contacted 2022 6-foot-10 Enoch Boakye of Canada last week according to Jack Pilgrim of the Kentucky Sports Network.
Coastal Carolina landed LSU transfer 6-foot-9 Deshawn Thomas. He averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds per game last season.
Six-foot-6 Matt Davis of John’s Creek, Georgia, committed to Charleston Southern.
PG Tyler Rice of Ridge View set his commitment date for Wednesday. Some of his offers are Bucknell, Elon, Upstate, Penn State, Western Carolina, Dartmouth and Leigh.
Florida and Marshall offered 6-foot-4 Robert McCray of AC Flora.
Six-foot-9 Cesare Edwards of Hartsville was offered by Wichita State.
Six-foot-11 Walhalla native Gabe Wiznitzer, who attends Hargrave Prep, Virginia, was offered by Louisville. Clemson also is one of his offers.
2022 6-foot-3 Korey Richardson of Hopkins was offered by Murray State.
2022 6-foot-8 Julian Phillips of Blythewood Monday added offers from Xavier, Texas Tech, LSU, Florida, Arizona State, Missouri and Kansas. USC and Clemson also are among his offers.
2022 6-foot-9 Perry Smith Jr. of Legacy Charter was offered by Marquette.
2023 6-foot-7 Brandon Gardner of Gray Collegiate was offered by Wake Forest and Wichita State.
Wake Forest offered 2023 6-foot-9 Jordan Butler of Christ Church. He also has an offer from Georgia Tech.
Football
USC coach Will Muschamp reached back into Georgia last week for his latest commitments for the 2021 class. SAF Jayden Johnson (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) of Cedartown, Georgia and OL Jordan Davis (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) of Fairburn both made public pledges to join the Gamecocks. Johnson picked the Gamecocks from a short list that also included Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Oklahoma. He also held offers from Virginia, Kansas State, East Carolina, Memphis, Kansas, Kentucky and Ole Miss. Johnson has not yet visited USC, but he will as soon as he can. He does plan to sign in December and is considering graduating early. As for his recruiting, he’s not shutting it down entirely despite the commitment. In the 247Sports Composite, Johnson is rated as a 3-star prospect. He’s ranked as the No. 36 athlete in the country and the No. 39 prospect in Georgia’s 2021 class.
Davis is the first offensive lineman to commit for the 2021 class. The Gamecocks are the only SEC offer for Davis. He also has Georgia Tech and Kansas as Power 5 offers. He also has offers from Southern, Southeast Missouri, Murray State, Akron and Memphis. Davis is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The Gamecocks now have nine commitments for the 2021 class. They have only one senior offensive linemen but have four in the junior class.
Another USC target is close to coming off the board with a decision. WR Derwin Burgess (5-foot-11, 177 pounds) of Riverdale, Georgia, tweeted that he is close on announcing his commitment. He has not specified a time and date. Burgess has been working with a short list of USC, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida State and Coastal Carolina. The three-star prospect visited USC in March and had planned a return trip until the pandemic erupted. Last season he caught 28 passes for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns.
One of the state’s top prospects, WR O’Mega Blake of South Pointe, named a top three Saturday of USC, Virginia Tech and Louisville. He also said he has made his decision and notified the school. He will reveal his choice 4 p.m. Monday. Blake also has offers from Syracuse, Virginia, Penn State, Michigan State, NC State, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, East Carolina, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Pitt and UNLV, Last season Blake caught 50 passes for 1019 yards and 14 touchdowns.
SAF Dink Jackson (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) of Melbourne, Florida, is one of the top safety prospects in the country. He’s rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 15 safety in the country. He recently named a top ten and USC made the list. The others are Florida State, Tennessee, West Virginia, Miami, Kentucky, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Auburn and Louisville. Jackson said he does have a top five in his mind right now, but he’s not ready to go public with that. He plans to visit those five and then make his decision in the fall. According to MaxPreps stats, last season Jackson had 80 tackles, 6 sacks and 1 interceptions. On the offensive side, Jackson rushed for 219 yards and 4 touchdowns, and he had 22 catches for 246 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Three-star DE Zyun Reeves (6-foot-7, 245 pounds) of Kernersville, North Carolina, has offers from USC, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Syracuse, Florida State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, East Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and others. He’s not ready to trim his list and he’s not rushing to a decision. Last season Reeves had 88 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks. He also had 18 quarterback hurries and 8 pass deflections. He’s ranked the No. 45 strongside defensive end in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 38 prospect in North Carolina.
Three-star TE Bryson Nesbit (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) of Charlotte is a major USC target and he has the Gamecocks in his top 13. His list was cut by one after Northwestern got a tight end commitment. He hears a lot from Will Muschamp, Mike Bobo, Bobby Bentley and Joe Cox from the USC staff. Nesbit said he’s hearing from all of his top 13 schools regularly and no one school or group of schools have emerged as favorites. The others on his short list are NC State, Indiana, Michigan State, Duke, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Rutgers, LSU and North Carolina. He won’t make a decision until his season or after it’s completed, and he will be in a position to graduate early if he chooses to do so. In the 247Sports Composite, Nesbit is rated as a three-star prospect and is ranked 17th nationally among tight ends and the No. 22 prospect in North Carolina.
USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford has the Gamecocks in the top spot with OT Cedrick Nicely (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) of Gainesville, Georgia. Nicely said USC is his favorite at this point ahead of Georgia Tech, South Florida and Liberty. But he said he’s not ready to commit. That won’t come until sometime during his season. Or it could happen on his official visit Sept. 5. Nicely also has offers from Southeast Missouri, Elon and Eastern Kentucky. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and is unranked by 247Sports.
USC’s pursuit of TE Jalen Shead (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, is off to a good start. According to Shead, the Gamecocks just recently discovered him, and recruiter Bobby Bentley has worked quickly in relationship building. So quick in fact, Shead has scheduled an official visit with the Gamecocks for the weekend of the Missouri game Sept. 19. Shead said he only caught 3 passes last season for less than 100 yards. But that’s not because he can’t catch the football. Rather, he just played his role in an offense that featured the run. Shead, since his USC offer he has also picked up offers from Alabama, LSU and Arkansas. He also has offers from TCU, Florida State, Colorado, Kansas State, Memphis, Ole Miss, UCF, Tulane, Liberty and others. He does not have favorites at this point, but he plans to name some soon. He’s also a basketball player, so he will not graduate early. A decision won’t come until after he takes his official visits.
2022 SAF Malaki Starks (6-foot-2, 196 pounds) of Jefferson, Georgia, heard from Clemson earlier this month and landed an offer from the Tigers. Starks is regarded as an athlete, but with Clemson, he’s being recruited as a safety. He got his call on an offer from free safeties coach Mickey Conn. Starks also plays running back and rushed for over 500 yards last season. But the Tigers, especially Conn, like him for the secondary where he had 27 tackles and 5 interceptions last season. Starks was honorable mention 3A All-State last season, and was named the Athlete of the Year in his region. He also is a track standout in the 200 meters and the triple-jump.
LB Jordan Poole of Oakboro, North Carolina, said he's now looking at no later than July 1st for making his decision from USC, NC State and Virginia Tech.
USC targets DE Travali Price and FB/LB Jayden Tate of Lincolnton, North Carolina, committed to NC State.
DE Shemar Pearl of Garden City Community College (Kansas) committed to Missouri over USC and Texas Tech.
USC target RB Ke'Travion Hargrove of Ruston, Louisiana, was offered by Penn State. He has been committed to Louisiana Tech.
USC target LB Tavareon Martin-Scott of Dodge City (Kansas) was offered by Texas Tech.
USC offered TE Thomas Fidone (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) of Council Bluff, Iowa. He’s a four-star prospect and ranked the No. 2 tight end nationally and the No. 1 prospect in Iowa. His offer list also includes Alabama, Iowa, LSU, Nebraska, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Missouri, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and others.
USC offered OT Anthony Belton (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) of Georgia Military College and Tallahassee, Florida. He also has offers from TCU, UAB, FAU, FAMU, Missouri State, West Virginia, East Carolina and others.
USC offered SAF Dontae Balfour (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) of Starke, Florida. Some of his other offers are Virginia, FIU, Akron, Tennessee State, Austin Peay and Georgia State.
USC offered 2022 RB Quinshon Judkins of Pike Road, Alabama. His offers also include Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Nebraska. Last season he rushed for 1131 yards and 16 touchdowns.
USC offered 2022 RB Kevin Winston of Hyattsville, Maryland. He also has offers form Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Syracuse, Michigan State and Maryland. He has a three-star rating by 247Sports.
USC also offered 2022 DT Brandon Cleveland of Valrico, Florida, 2023 DE/LB Qua Russaw of Troy, AL and 2023 ATH Rico Walker (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) of Hickory, North Carolina.
Clemson offered 2022 LB Daniel Martin (6-foot-3 190 pounds) of Marietta, Georgia. He’s rated as a 4-star prospect and is ranked as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country by 247Sports and the No. 6 prospect in Georgia for 2022. He also has offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Nebraska, Tennessee, Oregon, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
USC and Clemson target 2022 SAF Kamari Wilson will move to IMG Academy for this season.
York WR Da’Shawn Brown has set July 4 for his announcement with Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina and Howard his top five.
Florida State offered 2022 SAF Jeadyn Lukus of Mauldin.
2022 WR Jaleel Skinner of Greer was offered by Coastal Carolina.
2022 OL Collin Sadler of Greenville was offered by Notre Dame.