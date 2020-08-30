It would appear that not even a ventilator could save Greenwood Partnership Alliance from a painful and sure death.
The organization, funded by taxpayers and private investors, is working toward dissolution, a decision that came out of a closed-door meeting Friday, just mere days after its interim CEO, Art Bush, announced a vision for a plan that would keep the organization alive, working in concert with other entities and government representatives. That plan came about following several significant events affecting GPA: Greenwood County’s decision in May to withdraw its taxpayer dollars invested in the organization along with its membership on the governing board and its directing Department of Commerce to steer all project opportunities to the office of County Manager Toby Chappell, the decision by former CEO Heather Simmons Jones to resign her post, the further loss of investor dollars and the hiring of James Bateman by the county. Bateman was the last person standing on GPA’s sixth-floor office in the Greenwood Building. As GPA’s director of business development, Bateman no doubt had the most hands-on knowledge about any projects and prospects already on the burner. He was hired as the county’s interim economic development director July 30.
The economic development arm for Greenwood County has, nearly since its inception, been plagued by starts and stops largely brought about by leadership missteps. The spotlight turned from its economic growth efforts to the spending habits of two of its CEOs, which in turn led to turnover in the organization’s top slot. More recently, things began looking up for GPA with the hiring of Jones.
Despite the addition of projects, both large and small, Jones’ overseas travels became a topic of discussion among GPA investors. Relationships became strained between the county, which had three seats at the table and on the executive committee, and Jones.
While not all details are available with regard to the strained relationship between the county, and ultimately not only Jones, but also other members of the GPA board, suffice it to say that irreconcilable differences led to the county’s seemingly abrupt departure. And when the county not only pushed away from the board table, but also carried its $300,000 investment football off the playing field, GPA began to unravel. Quickly.
There is a great deal of merit to an economic development organization that combines public and private dollars, but there has to be a healthy balance of powers and a vision for operating in the long haul.
Now, however, the bulk of economic development rests in the arms of the county manager, his staff and council. Of course, they want and plan to work with other entities that have a role in the process of bringing business and industry to the county, such as Metro, CPW, Piedmont Tech and more.
While it is a shame problems could not have been handled quietly and some resolution found that would keep Greenwood Partnership Alliance intact, there is no denying the turf wars that erupted have been distracting and, most likely, cast a shadow on the county.
What’s done is done, however, and we hope now there can and will be a return to the business that needs be at hand — bringing jobs and growth to Greenwood County.