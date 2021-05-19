We think and hope there are fewer J.R. Greens out there and more in public leadership who operate above board.
But the evidence thus far in a series of “Uncovered” stories by the Post and Courier of Charleston, along with partnering newspapers, seems to indicate that we need a few more good men and women.
In the latest installment of “Uncovered,” it was revealed that Green, the superintendent of Fairfield County’s public school district, is a rather big spender. The problem with that, however, is that he’s a big spender of taxpayer dollars. Worse yet, he has the blessing, support and participation of some members of the very board he reports to.
Consider these few paragraphs from that story, which was published in this newspaper Monday:
“Between 2017 and 2020, Green’s office and Fairfield’s seven board members charged taxpayers for trips just about every month during the school calendar. That included dozens of trips to conferences at waterfront resorts in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head.
“The annual bill for those and other trips? Nearly $50,000 — enough money to cover the salary of an additional classroom instructor.
“With a $192,000 salary and his own $42,000 discretionary account, Green also charges the public for his own travel and trips he arranges for two student groups he founded.
“At the same time, the board has extended Green fat bonuses, contingent upon Green receiving passing grades in thin annual evaluations that lack measurable goals.
“The one-page forms are filled out anonymously by board members and leave little room for comments or discussion — about as rigorous as a first-grader’s report card.”
Bear in mind that Fairfield County is a rather impoverished county and Green’s healthy salary alone is for a school system that has roughly only 2,000 students.
Despite the fact that no daily newspaper serves the area, its weekly newspaper, The Voice of Fairfield County, has done an admirable job of not only covering the public school system, but also holding it and its superintendent accountable.
But in this day and time when too many would rather point at truth-tellers and call them liars and purveyors of fake news to the point that even they believe their lies to be truths, Green cobbled together a way to combat the real truth with his own version of it.
It’s a page right out of “A Few Good Men.” Green, with a green light from his posse of board members who also have lived lavishly on the taxpayer’s dole, decided readers of The Voice “can’t handle the truth.” That is, the real truth. So Green used taxpayer money to launch his own newspaper, The Fairfield Post, as a means of spinning his own truths up against any reporting done by The Voice. That came hand in hand with a stern warning from Green to district employees: Do not speak to The Voice.
Rule by intimidation is nothing new. But using taxpayer dollars to fund its own weekly newspaper and create a spin zone? That takes the cake. Or licks the green off your lime lollipop.
If you have not done so, please do read the story. It’s free online on our website. You’ll learn that even when one inquiring board member sought information on Green’s salary and spending habits, she hit a wall. So much for his being accountable to the board, eh?
With all the spending for trips and a lack of any accountability, we certainly hope the taxpayers of Fairfield County can handle the truth as has been uncovered. But more than that, we hope they do something about it and put in place a few good men and women.