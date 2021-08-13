If you own a business, we’d give you three thumbs up if you posted a sign on your door with this message we saw shared on social media. It’s one of the better ones we’ve seen.
MASK REQUIRED FOR SERVICE (four or five lines of that, bold and in all caps, just to be sure the initial message is seen.
Beneath that, just for the sake of emphasis, the following:
Do not pout. Do not whine. Do not argue. Do not harass the employees. Do not spout conspiracy theories or regurgitate information you got from your dumb uncle on Facebook. This isn’t political; it is basic health and safety. Do not choose to be the reason the rest of the world is laughing at us.
“I fOrGoT iT iN mY cAr.” Well, go get it then.
“This Is UnConStitUtioNal.” No, it’s not.
“This Is A hOaX.” You’re an idiot.
Dr. Linda Bell, our state epidemiologist, shot straight with South Carolinians on Wednesday.
Bell delivered this bit of news: School districts could try to keep students and staff safe by implementing widespread masking, social distancing and other public health measures proven to keep virus spread minimal. Outbreaks, however, are unavoidable “with the current track that we’re taking,” she said.
Now we realize Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday pointed out that he had a hard time understanding a reporter’s question because she was wearing a mask during his press conference in which he held firm to his stance that public schools cannot initiate mask mandates, but if he then could not hear Dr. Bell, we hope he read her report or the news account of her report.
Here we have a professional epidemiologist saying school students should wear masks while the politician says the decision to mask students belongs to the students’ parents or guardians.
Anybody else out there see anything wrong with school-aged children being properly cared for and cared about by a health expert, while also being used as a political pawn to satiate the state’s voters who are anti-mask, anti-vax?
Come to think of it, those people are residents residents of two states, the state of South Carolina and the state of denial.
Dr. Bell gets a huge thumbs up. You know who gets the thumbs down, so we don’t even need to drop the image on the page.