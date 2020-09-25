SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Friday as she announced that state troopers and sheriff’s deputies would be sent to Portland through the weekend to help police, in the state’s largest city, monitor a weekend rally by the right-wing group Proud Boys and counter protests by liberal groups
Portland has been roiled by often violent protests for more than three months following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Demonstrations that went into a lull during Oregon’s recent wildfires resumed this week, fueled by a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Brown told reporters she is exercising her gubernatorial authority to place Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton in charge of Portland’s public safety on Saturday and Sunday. Brown said that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler supports the plan.
“This is our entire community coming together to protect our community,” Brown said. “We want the highest level of coordination and the strongest leadership possible.”
Under the state of emergency declaration, Oregon State Police and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office will have the authority to set curfews and close roads.
In addition, Hampton said officers sent to Portland could use tear gas and less-lethal ammunition to disperse crowds if the protest and counter protests becomes violent or if people’s lives are in danger.