Sssshhhhh!
Don’t tell those folks commenting on our Facebook page and website, but the Index-Journal doesn’t lean left or right or necessarily straight down the middle.
The vocal minority love to trot out the “Leftist,” “libtard,” “fake news” and “enemy of the people” as sufficient “proof” that the paper is — well — is nothing but a “liberal rag.” That liberal label, they say, is why we had to cut print days and have financial woes that are shaking every business, forcing each to make adjustments, whether through price increases for food and goods or through cost-saving cuts.
If they could, they’d probably slap one of those “I did this” stickers of President Biden on every paper we deliver.
What’s funny is that our primary focus, when it comes to stories produced by our staff, is on local news, sports and features. Sure, some of that includes political coverage, but that has nothing to do with the paper’s politics.
So, what makes them say we are leftist, socialist, pinko commies?
Well, evidently most point to the editorial page. The left-leaning label would stick, of course, were it true. They either ignore — or choose to ignore so it fits their narrative — that we run a variety of syndicated columnists that run the gamut of middle of the road, left and right. If Josh Hammer, Marc Thiessen, Star Parker, John Stossel, Cal Thomas and a few others are leftists, then these folks must have thought former presidential candidate and commentator Pat Buchanan was a card-carrying member of the Communist Party.
They must be glazing over the numerous political cartoons we have run that are not exactly complimentary of President Biden. And while we don’t often step into the national political sandbox with our own viewpoint, we haven’t given Biden a pass, either.
Some readers have also opted to cite our choice of stories published on the front page. We try to keep as much local on 1A as we can, but sometimes news of the day in the state, nation and world warrant 1A play.
On Tuesday of this week, we ran a story about New York passing a law raising the minimum age for someone to buy a semiautomatic rifle. Stripped across the top of the front page was what we in the industry call a skybox. It’s where newspapers tout other stories that are behind 1A. There, running the full width of 1A, was a powerful photo taken at Normandy, which we used to tout the story on page 5A about the 78th anniversary of D-Day.
We were “leftist liberals” for doing that. We should have put D-Day on 1A and run the New York story inside. If at all. Why? Because apparently all our readers are patriotic folk who want nothing to do with any sort of gun restrictions. And the paper should recognize that and only run stories that satisfy this particular readership.
Apparently we mistakenly thought that in the wake of all these mass shootings in New York and Texas, especially with 19 fourth graders gunned down, that there would be broader interest in gun laws among readers — no matter their stance on the issue. Purists would want to rail against New York while others might ponder the new law’s impact and whether it makes sense.
And D-Day? Of course, we know it’s important. That event 78 years ago this year changed the course of history. But that doesn’t mean 78 years later it is a 1A story. Current, more regional news versus an annual commemoration of a historic date in our world war history, a commemoration and date we obviously acknowledged as important enough to warrant a full skybox makes us leftist?
So much for a newspaper being valued because it provides a variety of news, features, sports and, yes, even opinion. There are ample publications and even TV networks that can feed a person’s desire for narratives that prop up their views.
Rather than name-calling on social media, it’d be far more productive to initiate some conversation by way of our letters to the editor platform. Agree or disagree with a story, a story’s placement, our opinion, a syndicated columnist’s opinion, a guest opinion? Write a letter but stay informed by the predominant local content the community paper provides.