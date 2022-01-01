And we’d like to thank ...
There are, in fact, many who make the list. I hope most of them make your list too.
Your daily newspaper holds a raft of content, readers, and sometimes you might not realize it. It’s not necessarily that you take it and its content for granted, but rather that you might not pause to consider what all you get.
In particular, however, my thoughts are about — and thus my thanks are directed to — many who contribute to our paper’s content.
Chris Trainor, for example, left the IJ for new opportunities and relocated to Lexington. But he’s still got a big ole spot in his heart and soul for Greenwood and Abbeville in particular. We were more than happy to have him continue entertaining readers with his weekly columns and even happier to add him to the mix of our So Lakelands magazine content.
If you are not already a faithful reader of the Trainor Tales, then I want you to stop reading this now — which some of you did long before this sentence — and turn to page 3A and read him. Then I want you to make a New Year’s resolution to become a faithful follower of Brother Chris. Do that, even if you and I agree with Pam Stone about not making resolutions.
Speaking of Brother Chris, that’s another columnist I want to thank. Chris Leonard. Full transparency: Chris is the pastor and occasional pope-alike of the church my family attends, Rock Presbyterian. I enjoy his contributions in the rotation of ministerial columns we run.
Certainly, I also appreciate the pieces written by our other contributing ministers: Furman Miller, Caroline Dennis, Kyle Hite, Tony Hopkins, Jonathan Payne, Chuck Sprouse and Martin Wiles.
Now, we do pay Brother Chris — Trainor, that is — for his columns, and rightfully so. That, despite some people thinking we journalists work for free and the newspaper ought not charge for what it delivers. But Brother Chris Leonard and the other ministers treat their column contributions as an extension of their ministry, and we appreciate them for doing so.
She’s not in the pulpit each week, but Mary Ann Crum regularly writes columns in which a slice of everyday life intertwines with her faith walk. She could be appropriately labeled a lay minister and no doubt many readers enjoy how clearly she brings Scripture to life in the pages of her own life.
Slice of life? How about a Slice of Mike instead?
He’s on a short break right now, but Mike Elis has been knocking out periodic columns, appropriately self-titled Slice of Mike, a good while now. He and music aficionado Paul Crutcher alternate weeks on the Unwind page. Different styles, different subject matter but each is always entertaining and fun to read.
Pam Stone was referenced earlier, and you can read her take on New Year’s resolutions in today’s edition too. The standup comic and actor from TV’s “Coach” lives just up the road a bit with Paul and her horses and, despite early mornings mucking stalls before dawn, she manages to crank out not one, but two columns on a regular basis. You never know what you’ll get in the Saturday column, but her Aunty Pam column on Mondays will have you chuckling as she shovels not manure, but sage advice to what are, amazingly enough, real people with real issues. She doesn’t charge them for her advice, not even 5 cents, but we pay her a little bit for the additional column. We’re glad to continue carrying Dear Abby, but Aunty Pam is way more entertaining.
If you’re disinclined to use Google to look up just about anything and everything you want or think you need to know, then there’s Jerry Wilson ready to assist with his weekly Curiosity Corner. Another fun and even educational read.
We were glad to add Tom Poland’s weekly column to the mix. Always interesting tales of places near and far — mostly near — that he visits and the family connections he shares. Many of us in a certain age group can relate to Tom’s tales.
And while we miss James Hodges — no, not the former governor — and his weekly Clemson Extension columns, we were glad to have Stephanie Turner take the reins. That said, I still have no clue how to grow a decent lawn or garden, nor do I know the right time to prune. If they ain’t got flowers or buds, I’m out there hacking them down. All but the crepe myrtles. We had one, but it met its demise a couple of years back. Sorry, Jim.
Ahhhh, well I’ve overstayed my welcome here. Just thought it appropriate to thank the many people — and I did not intend to leave any out — who add value to this newspaper and, I trust, cause its readers to laugh, to think, to sometimes cry, to appreciate others’ words.
Happy New Year and, in some cases now, I hope, happy new reading.