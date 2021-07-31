Originally, this was to be about fun stuff, such as if you missed out on Stone Brewing’s Enjoy By 07.04.21 IPA you missed another good one. Or the brewery’s fancied up cans of IPAs with labels created by guest artists. Also good.
Of course, you could always try to snag Neverending Haze, Tangerine Express Hazy IPA or Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager to enjoy poolside before summer ends. And that won’t happen until sometime in September, especially if the temps keep soaring like they did this past week. That’s fun stuff to write about.
Instead, it’s time to put on the ole ombudsman hat and delve into the topic of what newspapers are or should be, and how readers can and should interact with them.
It is unfortunate how politicized a vaccination has become. Now, I wasn’t around when the flu pandemic hit, but best I can tell no one turned it into a divisive political issue. No, they simply wanted the very best health care and prevention they could get at the time.
Polio vaccines? Same thing. Even my extreme right-leaning mother made sure her sons ate the purple-dyed sugar cube.
Chickenpox? Yep. Both her boys got that shot as well.
She might have been willing to leave the country when LBJ got elected, but never in the course of all the conversations I heard or participated in at home did I hear her question the wisdom of medical science in providing vaccines to keep people from dying, to prevent the spread of a virus.
But here we are today in a nation greatly divided over whether the COVID-19 pandemic is real, much less whether the vaccinations offered are a safeguard. Not a cure-all, mind you, but a safeguard against extreme sickness and even death. The conspiracy theories are abundant. And mind-numbing.
Now I know some readers have either quit reading at this point or are just ticked off. Others are nodding in agreement. That’s OK. We can still enjoy a Stone Brewing beer together, take in a live concert in Uptown Greenwood right beside each other and maybe even attend the same church.
And that’s really my point. Well, mostly.
It seems many readers, or at least Facebook trolls, are upset with the Index-Journal’s stance on the pandemic. They did not like that we beat the drum for wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing. They did not like that we shared facts about the number of positive cases and deaths wrought by the virus.
And they really did not and do not like that we are pro-vaccine. Or that we support a medical facility’s decision — frankly, any business’ decision — to require its health care workers to be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, save for those with legitimate health or religious reasons.
Our position is no secret, but it’s also no secret that newspapers have a tradition of reporting news and then sharing their opinions about what’s in the news.
Long before Facebook, long before TV talking heads came along and veiled their opinions as straight news newspapers stood as beacons of information about the communities they served. The journalism was objective, but that does not mean that those involved in the production of news and newspapers are incapable of forming and sharing an opinion. They just have to do so in the right place, and that’s the opinion or, in our case, Viewpoints page.
All of this leads up to this. We do not expect every reader of our opinions to agree with us. But rather than attack us for having an opinion, share the one you have. Hold on. I am not talking about getting on Facebook and going on a tirade to tell us what idiots you think we are. It’s oddly humorous that some people think they should shout their opinions from the keyboard in front of them while damning the paper for having and sharing a thought or two.
No, rather than rattling the saber via social media or by canceling the paper over its views, why not write a thoughtful letter to the editor. We publish those on occasion, but the occasions are too few and far between. Or they’re written by the same few people. If you’re willing to rant on Facebook under your registered Facebook name, then be willing to write a letter — with less rant — and put your name on it. None of this “concerned citizen” stuff, OK?
We’ve made it fairly easy. There’s a form on our indexjournal.com website under the “Opinion” tab on the main page. You don’t have to hand-write a letter, buy a stamp, mail it and hope it arrives one day. In 250 words or less, surely you can tell us what you disagree with. Or agree with, even. You can take issue with our syndicated columnists and guest columnists. You can even take issue with an editorial cartoonist’s visual opinion.
We have opinions, but so do you. We don’t commandeer the Viewpoints page; rather, we gladly share it because we firmly believe a diversity of opinion is key to understanding and even resolution. So write and we’ll let your voice be heard. Again, provided what you write falls within our guidelines of civility and decency, and won’t land either of us in a courtroom.