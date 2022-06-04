Remember when penny candy actually cost a penny? And no sales tax. How would they have even figured that out? Nowadays, it costs more to mint a penny than a penny.
How about when eggs and gas — there was no such thing as unleaded then — were under a buck. That is, under a buck a dozen and under a buck a gallon.
And records. Ah, yes, the sweet smells and sounds of vinyl. Those 45 rpms became a big hit for those who only wanted a copy of that one song they heard over and over again on AM radio stations. They were cheap. Regular LPs — the 33 1/3 albums — did cost more, but I cannot recall paying more than 5 or 6 bucks back in the 1970s. It was probably more like 3 bucks at the military base. But those were the artists’ full albums with jacket art, liner notes and more. A good deal.
Along came the compact disc, or CD, in the 1980s and a major price hike came into play for music fans. Costly technology and all that, you know, plus the requirement to invest in a CD player. Those kept creeping up and now they’re going by the wayside and vinyl’s making a comeback. But be ready for sticker shock on those, if you haven’t noticed already. Way more than a double CD remake of Cream’s “Disraeli Gears” and way more than you paid whenever you last bought an LP.
Heck, I’m old enough to remember when a newspaper cost 25 cents and kids delivered them on bicycles or on foot while carrying big sacks the newspaper provided them. I helped my brother once when he was delivering the Washington Post — Washington Compost, if you prefer — in Alexandria, Virginia. That was a massive paper on Sundays.
But things have a tendency of changing, don’t they? And we certainly notice it when it comes to costs.
Kids don’t ride around neighborhoods on their bikes delivering newspapers. And papers no longer cost 25 cents. But then again, eggs are no longer 85 cents a dozen, are they?
I remember when obituaries, birth, engagement and wedding announcements all were published for free. Looking back, one has to wonder where that idea came from. Newspapers are not public utilities, so why give away the valuable space? It was a tough one for communities to accept. So were the price adjustments to single-copy papers and subscriptions.
My point is simply this: business is business, and businesses must adjust to the changing economic times. Those that do not wind up closed. Remember Radio Shack? Montgomery Ward? Circuit City? JC Penney? Kmart?
If this newspaper had passed along to you its increased costs of producing a paper six days a week by enacting a 45% increase, how well would that have been received? We did the math, and it would have been justified. But we explored other alternatives and opted for a less painful way to reduce the revenue bleed by embracing the digital world a bit more.
Tuesday and Thursday papers, which have been printed for years, will, starting this week, be available only as electronic replicas of the regular newspaper. They will have the same look, only readers won’t have to head to the box or porch to get them. They can instead fire up a computer, tablet or smartphone and open a link, turn pages, zoom in on items and read stories fairly easily. An adjustment, yes, but not an insurmountable one.
We’re not the first to resort to digital replica editions, folks. In fact, we’re a little late to the table on this. Digital editions have long been made available. It’s just that to save some money without dumping large price hikes on readers, we opted to go digital only for these two days.
So please, stick with us. Make the adjustment. And if you’re just not internet savvy and don’t want to mess with a computer, please understand that what bought six days of a product will now buy four.
Now then, I’ve got to go fill up the auto. It used to take about $35 to do that less than a year ago, but now it’s $70.