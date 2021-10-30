This time a week ago, most of the IJ newsroom staff had hoped to be in North Myrtle Beach. We’re not keen on swimming in the ocean this time of year and we would have done our level best to ensure Matt Hensley, our managing editor, wouldn’t be tempted to jump across the hotel’s lazy river.
It wasn’t the beach that was calling us, but rather the opportunity to gather with our ilk and bask in the sunlight of our press awards at the South Carolina Press Association’s winter meeting.
Those meetings usually take place mid-March, right around St. Patrick’s Day weekend. But then the pandemic hit in 2020 and our March meeting was postponed until October when we thought and hoped we South Carolina newspaper staffs would be able to pick back up with the celebration. Nope. Wouldn’t be prudent. Not gonna do it.
When all else fails, improvise. And that’s exactly what the press association did last year. Instead of gathering at North Myrtle Beach, newspaper staffs gathered in newsrooms or on their computers at home and at work for a livestream awards ceremony in October.
That worked. For the most part. But the key ingredient lacking was that opportunity for fellowship, hand-shaking, hugging, slaps on the back, adult beverage toasting and good eats. Oh, and some good breakout discussions and seminars that are not nearly as geeky as ComicCon events.
That’s OK, we figured. March 2021 will be here and we’ll make up for it twofold. We were destined for the same hotel, which was kind enough to guarantee our 2020 room and meal rates.
March came. The winners were announced. On March 1, we and other newspapers across the state published stories to let readers know how our peers in another state viewed our work.
But with March’s arrival came unpleasant COVID-19 numbers and the decision was made once again to move the March celebration to Oct. 22. A let down, of sorts, but we were good with it.
And then it hit. Delta variant. Should we stay or should we go was the question, and an answer had to be made soon for planning purposes.
The majority of newspapers’ staffs surveyed came back with a resounding answer: Bypass, yet again, the in-person ceremony. A difficult decision, but a wise one as we had no idea how bad the positive case numbers might be, how many people would be vaccinated. And it’s really hard as hell to attend a reception where drinks and appetizers are served while wearing masks. Dinner tables of eight? Another issue.
Yesterday, at 4 p.m., we and other dailies in the Palmetto State gathered around smart TVs and computers for a livestream awards ceremony yet again to celebrate the work they did and that landed them coveted press awards.
We ran a story March 1, so I’ll only recap here.
The IJ brought home 11 first-place awards, which was more than any other in the small daily category. In all, we amassed 27 awards.
We’re maintaining a positive attitude all across the Palmetto State. We’ve already lined up for the third time plans to have next year’s awards ceremony and winter meeting in March. And yes, at the same hotel in North Myrtle Beach.
I guess one of my only concerns is that we will now have to up the celebration trifold, not twofold, and that might result in Hensley not only attempting a jump across the lazy river, but also the Intracoastal Waterway. It won’t be pretty.
