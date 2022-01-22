TV stations have something like four or five weather people on staff. They update the weather more frequently than a Chick-fil-A employee says “My pleasure.” Only thing is, the Chick-fil-A order is far more accurate on a regular basis than the weather crew’s forecasting.
I don’t get it.
They have all this high-tech equipment, U.S., U.K. modeling, satellites that can zoom in on my house in Greenwood and zoom out far enough to see the direction of travel a handful of clouds is making. Or a hurricane. Or a flock of geese. Yet, we hear what we’ve heard the past couple of weekends.
Last weekend, Greenwood was braced for snow and ice. Then we were told we’d hardly get a thing. Then the rain hit, ice formed on trees and — bam! — thousands without power. Oh, and we did see some snow that actually dusted us and stayed a while.
Next up, this week. Here at the IJ, we were mapping out plans to crank the presses super early on Friday to ensure your carriers could have a safer traverse to your home to deliver the Weekender.
I think even as late as Wednesday it appeared we’d finally get the snow we were promised last weekend. Well, that quickly changed and on Thursday we pulled the plug on the early press time since it appeared the Lakelands was going to see little more than some rain.
Well, that all changed Friday morning as — naturally — the forecast changed yet again. The call for some snow in the afternoon gave cause for concern that some roads could pose navigation difficulties in the night and early morning hours.We issued a mad scramble that sort of resembled a scene from “MASH” when Radar heard incoming choppers. People who typically get to sleep late because they worked late on producing the Friday paper were asked to crank it back up.
What I do get is that we did what we think is in the best interest of ensuring newspapers get to households in a timely fashion, that carriers are not put at risk and that the bulk of our content remains relevant. You will see there is no Markets page, but that’s because the paper went to press before we could have that page delivered by AP. Our friends at AccuWeather accommodated us by sending our five-day forecast a few hours earlier than normal. Gotta wonder how much it would have changed between the time we got it and when we would normally get it, but at least we have something, right?
What I don’t get goes back to those TV newsrooms that are stocked so heavily with chief meteorologists, not-so-chief meteorologists, weekend weather reporters and such.
Why is it that these people, above all others, are the ones people seek out to speak to classrooms and serve as grand marshals in parades? They’ve been dealing in fake news long before Donald Trump made the term popular. If they had to write a correction for every time they got it wrong, they’d fill an entire A section of the IJ in no time.
You’ll be reading this well after whatever is coming has come, and I hope you read it as it was intended to be — tongue-in-cheek. I also hope you got to enjoy playing in the a) snow?; b) ice?; c) rain?; d) cool air only?
I’m just glad that as I write this, the chance of another 35-hour span without power at home is not in the forecast.