Life. We care deeply about life, right? We talk about how precious life is.
We have the best health care your dollars can buy — even if you cannot afford it. And medicine? Man, oh man, do we have medicine to treat just about every ailment there is. Again, if you can afford it.
Maybe some of you will excuse me for this observation, but it does strike me as damned ironic that our lawmakers are poised to return to Columbia for a special session in anticipation of a leaked U.S. Supreme Court brief becoming the high court’s ruling from on high but they let die meaningful legislation that could have spelled relief and better health for many of its constituents.
Yes, many lawmakers are anxiously awaiting that Supreme Court ruling and happy to burn some high-priced gasoline in order to vote to ban all abortions in South Carolina. But, by golly, they were not about to support medical marijuana — more appropriately labeled medical cannabis, and likely because of the stigma associated with the word “marijuana” — use in South Carolina. Heck no.
Despite evidence to the contrary that medical marijuana does have redeeming health values, lawmakers in our state would much rather limit medical options to those that are manufactured in the pharmaceutical R&D labs. You know, the same labs that gave us the opioids that have killed thousands.
It’s not as if South Carolina would have been a rebel state in passing a medical cannabis law. Jump on the abortion bandwagon, circumstances surrounding the pregnancy be damned, with other states, but forget the compassionate legislation that 36 other states and D.C. passed that remove criminal penalties “from the medical use, cultivation, and distribution of cannabis.”
As written, the bill that died in the House read “South Carolina now joins in this effort for the health and welfare of its citizens.”
Nice thought.
The bill also outlined the following as reasoning for its passage:
— The United States Congress has signaled support for allowing states to set their own medical cannabis policies by approving budgets that include a proviso that restricts the Department of Justice from using any appropriated funds to interfere with the implementation of those laws.
— On January 12, 2017, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine issued a report presenting nearly one hundred conclusions related to the health effects of cannabis and cannabinoid use. Among other things, this report concluded that there is evidence that cannabis or cannabinoids are effective for the treatment of several medical conditions and symptoms, including chronic pain, chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, the improvement of multiple sclerosis spasticity symptoms, and the improvement of symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder.
— Research continues to show the therapeutic value of cannabis in treating a wide array of debilitating medical conditions, including relief of the neuropathic pain that often fails to respond to conventional treatments, reduced reliance on opiate-based painkillers, symptom improvement and remission in individuals with Crohn’s disease, and reduced incidences of autism-related self-injury, rage attacks, and agitation.
— Cannabis has many accepted medical uses in the United States, having been recommended by thousands of licensed physicians to more than 3 million patients in the states that have medical cannabis laws, and a wide range of medical and public health organizations have recognized the medical utility of cannabis, including the American Academy of HIV Medicine, the American College of Physicians, the American Nurses Association, the American Public Health Association, the U.S. Pain Foundation, the Epilepsy Foundation, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Some rather sound arguments supported by some rather substantial evidence, no? And hey, remember those opioid deaths? Medical cannabis might have prevented more than a few of those from occurring.
So go ahead and cheer on the lawmakers for their stance on the sanctity of life, even though they offer no guarantees that once those babies are born they’ll be properly fed, cared for, educated and grow into wonderful and productive members of society. That’s not their job. Their job is to ensure those babies are born. The rest is up to the mother and/or father.
And thank them too for doing nothing to provide a medical alternative for your family member with MS, cancer or another debilitating illness.
Because nothing says you’re pro-life more than banning abortions while simultaneously preventing access to something that might ease pain and suffering.
Here’s a reelection campaign slogan for them: I’ll tell you what you can’t take out of your body and what you can’t put in it.