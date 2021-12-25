This is the time of year when our emotions can get the best of us.
Yes, there is the stress that accompanies the Christmas season, what with trying to find those perfect gifts, preparing foods, snacks and other holiday treats, the traffic, the push to get everything possible crammed onto your calendar when, in reality, you simply cannot do it all.
That alone can bring people to or even past the brink of tears.
Emotions can also get the best of us as we cannot help but recall Christmases past. Our childhood Christmases might come flowing back to us as we hang ornaments we’ve treasured for decades. Our own childhood memories are often replaced with memories of our own children growing up, perhaps again as we hang certain ornaments or place the yellowing photos of them sitting with Santa on display yet again.
It can be a particular carol or song that tugs at our memories and hearts and we well up with emotion. If you’re around Wendy and Mannheim Steamroller’s “Silent Night” plays, be prepared to see her tear up. It’s not so much the tune and its whimsical toy piano played at the end as it is all the various memories that come flooding in. It’s only coincidental that I wipe my eye too, likely because of some kicked-up dust or something.
“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” could easily be replaced with “It’s the Most Schmaltzy Time of the Year” for some of us. We know what’s coming as we watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” for the 400th time, but we still get choked up. Same with “Miracle on 34th Street.” Not so much with “Die Hard” or “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” mind you, but you get the idea.
And there are the commercials. Admit it. Folgers made you tear up with its holiday commercial when the son makes a surprise return home in the wee hours of Christmas morning and starts the coffee that awakens his parents. You probably have other holiday commercials that touch your memory banks and fire up the emotions, even if just a little bit.
Chevrolet just released a Christmas TV commercial that fits the schmaltz category. And it’s beautiful. Perhaps you’ve seen the edited and significantly condensed version, and even that one is on point and can easily make a tear or two well up. Nothing like seeing a grown man cheering on the Vikings one moment and tearing up the next when he watches this commercial.
Greenwood’s own Hollywood star, Grainger Hines, stars in this commercial. And only Grainger can pull it off as expertly and exquisitely as he does. Grainger didn’t have as many lines in “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” as he did when alone on the Abbeville Opera House stage performing “Clarence Darrow” and he has even fewer lines in this commercial, titled “Holiday Ride.” He needs no lines as his actions and expressions tell all.
Again, it’s a beautiful piece, but you need to see the full unedited version to appreciate it because, quite honestly, it’s not so much a commercial as it is a short — all of four minutes — film. A short, moving film that will touch your heart. It will bring all your Christmas sentiments flooding into your mind — good and bad. It will make you cry, make you smile and make you again know how fleeting our lives are, how important our relationships are and how much our very beings are nurtured by love.
An automotive product and tears, you wonder? Have you not ever thought about that first car you had and it evoked good memories? Have you ever given or received a surprise car for your birthday or Christmas and now the recipient or giver has passed? Does seeing a car that matches the one you gave or received affect you emotionally?
Chevrolet will be more than happy if Grainger’s commercial leads you to buy a Chevy, but I don’t think in this case that is their sole ambition in producing the piece. But watching the commercial and Grainger’s outstanding performance can’t help but give you a warm feeling about the company — kind of like the Folgers commercial, even if you’re not a coffee drinker.
Give it a watch now and have a tissue handy: