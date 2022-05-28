Music lovers have their heroes, be they guitar heroes, voice heroes, bass heroes — yes, despite the fact that many bass players seem to hover in the background and barely move, we do have favorites — and drum heroes.
The past few years haven’t been particularly good for those whose drum heroes include Neil Peart of Rush in 2020, Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones in 2021 and, just this past week, Alan White of Yes.
Fans of the prog rock band Yes know Alan’s work well, and have for half a century. Those of you who are not Yes fans likely have heard Alan’s skillful drumming with other musicians you rank among your favorites. You just might not have realized it.
He worked with John Lennon and his Plastic Ono Band, as well as on Lennon’s “Imagine” album. Lennon wasn’t the only Beatle Alan played with. He’s also featured on George Harrison’s masterful “All Things Must Pass” album. And he drummed with Ginger Baker’s Air Force. Baker himself was an extraordinary drummer you should recall performing with the band Cream, featuring Eric Clapton on guitar and Jack Bruce on bass.
Alan also played with the likes of Joe Cocker, Billy Preston and Gary Wright. He joined Yes in 1972 for the band’s “Close to the Edge” tour — Bill Bruford was the original drummer on the actual album — and was to celebrate that album’s 50th anniversary by touring with the band in the UK this summer.
Last Sunday, only days before Alan died Thursday at age 72, Yes announced the drummer was ill and would have to forgo the tour. Alan’s friend, Jay Schellen, was and is taking his place on the tour, which will go on and be dedicated to Alan.
Following the “Close to the Edge” tour, Alan became the Yes percussionist for five decades on its subsequent albums. He is the longest continuing member of the prog rock band since the death of its phenomenal bassist, Chris Squire, in 2015, almost seven years to the day before Alan died.
Family, friends, our favorite musicians — we know that one day each will pass and we will mourn their loss. And as we age, those losses begin to build and become more frequent, reminding us of our own mortality.
We keep these people alive in our memories, in recordings, in photos and videos. There is comfort in that. Being able to place that vinyl disc on the turntable or pull up a digital rendering of a song or album can bring a smile even when we are saddened by the loss of a musician we respect and admire. And having been privileged to have seen and heard in concerts some of those who are now gone makes the memories richer, more palpable.
Soon oh soon the light
Pass within and soothe this endless night
And wait here for you
Our reason to be here
Soon oh soon the time
All we move to gain will reach and calm
Our heart is open
Our reason to be here
Long ago, set into rhyme
Soon oh soon the light
Ours to shape for all time, ours the right
The sun will lead us
Our reason to be here
Soon oh soon the light
Ours to shape for all time, ours the right
The sun will lead us
Our reason to be here
Thank you, Alan White, for your musical contributions. Rest in peace, not at The Gates of Delirium.