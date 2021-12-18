”You’ve got to be taught
To hate and fear,
You’ve got to be taught
From year to year,
It’s got to be drummed
In your dear little ear
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught to be afraid
Of people whose eyes are oddly made,
And people whose skin is a diff’rent shade,
You’ve got to be carefully taught.
You’ve got to be taught before it’s too late,
Before you are six or seven or eight,
To hate all the people your relatives hate,
You’ve got to be carefully taught!”
— “You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught,” from “South Pacific”’
History is important. It’s also important that history, when taught and learned, be accurate. And it’s important that history, while it cannot be changed but can be a useful vehicle toward positive change, be treated appropriately.
A prime example is how we depict historic figures. Is it right to give racist, segregationist, lynch- and KKK-supporting politicians and lawmakers statues of honor displayed on public grounds?
Those who are quick to say that these people are simply a part of our history and we cannot change that, and who then answer that question affirmatively are not doing so as preservationists; rather, they are longing for those days of yore. In short, they hold the same beliefs and principles of those who treated Black citizens as non-citizens.
Make no mistake. Much of white America is stoked with fear that their race is not so much disappearing, but rather that their dominance over people of darker complexions is slipping.
The Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway musical premiered in 1949. The lyrics printed above were written to help erase racism, not embolden it. Sadly, 72 years later it seems for far too many Americans, particularly white Americans, it is their anthem.