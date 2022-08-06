It’s back-to-school tax-free weekend, and boy, wasn’t it timed perfectly? Greenwood County and McCormick County public school students returned to school a couple of weeks ago. Too late to get a tax break on the items enumerated on the school’s must-have list, but plenty of time to hit the bathrooms with new graffiti.

If the tax break is really worth the crowds and long lines, some parents probably hauled their kids to the big box store only for the items on that list, so their kids would have those supplies Day One, but they held out on new clothes and other items, such as that wedding dress, until this weekend.

