It’s back-to-school tax-free weekend, and boy, wasn’t it timed perfectly? Greenwood County and McCormick County public school students returned to school a couple of weeks ago. Too late to get a tax break on the items enumerated on the school’s must-have list, but plenty of time to hit the bathrooms with new graffiti.
If the tax break is really worth the crowds and long lines, some parents probably hauled their kids to the big box store only for the items on that list, so their kids would have those supplies Day One, but they held out on new clothes and other items, such as that wedding dress, until this weekend.
Wedding dress?
Well, sure. Don’t you hear wedding bells right along with school bells when it’s back-to-school time? No? Well, perhaps you should. Or you should plan to buy that wedding dress during this annual tax-free weekend because it is among the items that qualify for the tax exemption.
New and used computers qualify too. And while that is logical, what is not logical is that the bundle is what qualifies. If your kid — or you, because you don’t really have to show proof that what you’re buying is for a student — needs a replacement keyboard or mouse or trackpad, too bad. Not exempt. Buy them the wedding dress. For prom weekend, maybe.
You might think a smartphone which, in and of itself is a mini computer all bundled up in a relatively small device, would be exempt. Nope. Hey, but — bonus! — flash drives are exempt.
Clothing, bedding, athletic wear, band uniforms? Yep. They are exempt. Here again, no one is going to ask if those pillows and sheet sets are really for your kid, so if it’s time to replace worn-out bedding for yourself, go for it.
Remember that smartphones don’t qualify for the exemption? But guess what does. Earphones and earbuds. And what are they typically paired with? Yep. Smartphones. Go figure.
So all the socks, underwear, towels, gloves, mittens — Mittens? Who the hell wears those in school without getting beat up? — and shoes you want to stock up on are exempt. Got a daughter? Does she wear makeup? If you think you’re gonna get a break on her pricey items this weekend, think again. Not exempt.
Ah, but speaking of tax-exempt items you can wear, how about this one? Diapers are on the exemption list. Guess that stands to reason, really. Pair ‘em up with that wedding dress. Just in case you feel a shotgun wedding is imminent this school year.
Really, the state Department of Revenue should revisit this tax-free weekend. For one, it probably should be more than one weekend so it can be taken advantage of by those on the year-round school calendar and those on the more traditional calendar.
And, just to save confusion among consumers and the store staff that has to try to keep track of what is and is not exempt, they should just make it a blanket tax-free weekend. Cars, trucks, motorcycles and mopeds ought to qualify. Most high school and college students don’t walk to school anymore. Some do bicycle, especially on some college and university campuses, but a blanket exemption will help them too.
On second thought, let’s not include handguns, long guns and ammo on the exemption list. Although we suspect there are a few lawmakers in Columbia and who represent us in D.C. who would see no problem with that.
