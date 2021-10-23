Gossip. Rumors.
While we all know truth is stranger than fiction — please see Exhibit A, Alex Murdaugh’s Lowcountry saga — rumors still carry sway and have people salivating.
As a general rule, we avoid the rumor mill. Writing a story about a rumor can have the opposite effect of the intent by giving a rumor more feet, more credence, even if the news story is all about setting the record straight and squashing a rumor. We’ve done it a time or two at the Index, and that’s also part and parcel to damnable social media where fake news not only resides but often is born. Just today, for example, we have two stories addressing rumors, one involving Abbeville County’s hospital and the other a rumor about school mergers. Both rumors surfaced in public meetings and couldn’t, or shouldn’t, be ignored.
I’m reminded of the hit song by Eagles member Don Henley, “Dirty Laundry”:
“Kick ‘em when they’re up
Kick ‘em when they’re down
Kick ‘em when they’re up
Kick ‘em when they’re down
Kick ‘em when they’re up
Kick ‘em when they’re down
Kick ‘em when they’re up
Kick ‘em all around”
Yes, despite how much some people claim they despise tabloid journalism they are clamoring to read the dirty laundry they have heard in the rumor circuit.
Recently, several people have privately shared with me some information that, if true, certainly could be, likely would be newsworthy. They were, of course, off the record.
Frankly, I think each person who spoke to me believed the information to be true, and I believe they deemed it important enough to warrant news coverage.
But such information without a paper trail, without someone going on record, without substantiation by multiple sources becomes nothing short of rumor, gossip.
I get it. For any number of reasons, whether it be a violation of confidentiality, potential damage to a business relationship or whatever else, people pass information along to journalists in the hopes that what is shared will come to light. But again, armed with little more than words and no sources who will speak on record, no paper trail or even a road map that leads to the paper trail, there’s only so much a journalist can do, only so far one can dig.
In other words, we’d be guilty of airing dirty laundry with no evidence of the dirt.
But when no story surfaces that people hoped would surface, don’t accuse me or the newspaper of being part of a grand scheme or a coverup.
Time and again, the Index-Journal has proved that it has no qualms about pursuing news, even when it involves people its employees know.
Just know this. We operate a newspaper, not a Laundromat.