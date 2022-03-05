A reader clipped and highlighted a couple of our recent editorials and attached a note to say that, despite our call for unity, we seem to be perpetuating division among the races.
The reader, a self-described white woman 63 years of age, said she does not consider herself a racist, but goes on to ask why on multiple occasions we capitalize “black” but lowercase “white” in differentiating between Black and white people.
We believe her sincerity and, frankly, find her point understandable. She is not the first person to question why our stories, columns and editorials capitalize “black” and she’s not the first to get a response. But it seems a written explanation might well be due, just in case other readers have also wondered about the treatment of the two words.
Language is ever-evolving. New words come into our lexicon while others fade away. Recall when you used to refer to that mobile telephone as a cellular telephone? Now, it’s simply a cellphone. Or even a smartphone, when referencing the ones that are actually mini-computers that double as phones.
As a daily newspaper and member of The Associated Press, the Index-Journal has long applied the AP’s stylebook as its language, spelling and usage guide. Some newspapers use the AP’s stylebook in combination with their own particular rules and guidelines.
AP continually updates its stylebook based on any number of factors. For example, it recently added “ableism,” a word that parallels other isms, such as racism and sexism. It applies to the “discrimination or prejudice against people with disabilities; the belief that abilities of people who aren’t disabled are superior.” It also added “autonomous vehicles” to describe what had previously been termed “driverless vehicles.” Autonomous vehicles can have human passengers who can also serve as backup drivers, but the new term more accurately describes vehicles that can operate without a human to monitor the roads and surroundings. Cryptocurrency, blockchain, bitcoin, NFT and Web3 are also new arrivals in the AP stylebook. And that’s just for the month of February.
It was in 2020 when a capital “B” was assigned to the word “black” when used as an adjective.
Here, let me just go ahead and share the explainer directly from AP’s stylebook:
“Black (adj.) Use the capitalized term as an adjective in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense: Black people, Black culture, Black literature, Black studies, Black colleges.
“African American is also acceptable for those in the U.S. The terms are not necessarily interchangeable. Americans of Caribbean heritage, for example, generally refer to themselves as Caribbean American. Follow an individual’s preference if known, and be specific when possible and relevant. Minneapolis has a large Somali American population because of refugee resettlement. The author is Senegalese American.
“Use of the capitalized Black recognizes that language has evolved, along with the common understanding that especially in the United States, the term reflects a shared identity and culture rather than a skin color alone.”
With that cleared up, I bet some of you are still wondering why the “W” in “white” is not capitalized for the same reason. Good question. Here again, AP’s explanation for how it came to this conclusion:
“AP style will continue to lowercase the term white in racial, ethnic and cultural senses. This decision follows our move last month to capitalize Black in such uses. We consulted with a wide group of people internally and externally around the globe and considered a variety of commentary in making these decisions.
“There was clear desire and reason to capitalize Black. Most notably, people who are Black have strong historical and cultural commonalities, even if they are from different parts of the world and even if they now live in different parts of the world. That includes the shared experience of discrimination due solely to the color of one’s skin.
“There is, at this time, less support for capitalizing white. White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color. In addition, we are a global news organization and in much of the world there is considerable disagreement, ambiguity and confusion about whom the term includes.
“We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore those problems. But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.
“Some have expressed the belief that if we don’t capitalize white, we are being inconsistent and discriminating against white people or, conversely, that we are implying that white is the default. We also recognize the argument that capitalizing the term could pull white people more fully into issues and discussions of race and equality. We will closely watch how usage and thought evolves, and will periodically review our decision.”
I understand the confusion that can arise from the capitalization of “Black” versus the lowercase treatment of “white” in our newspaper. I hope this explanation sheds some light on the evolution of words and their usage.