OK, fellas, what’s your take? For that matter, the women should weigh in on this one.
You’re likely familiar with how the term “overcompensate” is used in a specific way as it relates to men. Big muscle trucks and oversized tires. Fast-driving sports cars. And, more phallically appropriate, guns.
It is all so Sigmund Freudish. Basically, it’s the notion that men are prone to overcompensating for where they might — uh — let’s just use the term “come up short.”
I was reminded of this concept as I climbed into my large truck.
Wait. No, that’s not it.
I was reminded of this concept when I read a story in our newspaper Thursday.
It seems gun manufacturers are marketing manhood, especially with regard to AR-15-style weapons. Young men can prove their masculinity by owning and, one would conclude, shooting one.
The companies mimic first-person shooter video games, tout the military tie-in with this style of weapon — OORAH! — and even go so far as to claim buying their weapon will put the purchaser “at the top of the testosterone food chain.”
This would be as laughable as the Marco Rubio-Donald Trump exchange about hand size if it were not for the hundreds of lives snuffed out by mass shooters who, in many cases, happen to be young men. Troubled young men? Probably. Young men for whom mass shootings prove their worth and, perhaps, their manhood? Possibly.
It’s reminiscent of the hump Camel cigarettes unsuccessfully tried to get over when its parent company came under attack for an ad campaign with a cartoonish Joe Camel that was geared toward hooking new young smokers.
Guys and big trucks. Guys and fast cars. Guys and guns. And the more firepower it has, the better. It all seems to fit, doesn’t it?
Next thing you know, you’ll walk into a gun store, pick up a mini Glock and the salesperson will ask, “Would you like to biggie size that?”
By the way, have you noticed another way the manufacturers and gun stores push the macho man theme with photos of rather buxom women with tight-fitting tops — and maybe a pair of equally tight camo shorts for good measure — holding a long gun? And with a seductive look, also for good measure. “Have gun — will get lucky” comes to mind as the sales pitch.
Just an observation here in closing, but there are plenty of women who own and shoot revolvers, semis and long guns. Are they overcompensating for anything? Doesn’t seem like it.
So, whaddya say fellas? Is that gun for personal protection or target practice or does it help define you as a real man?
Ladies, tell us whether in your eyes the gun makes the man. Oh, and when it comes to handguns versus long guns, answer this age-old question. Does size matter?
Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at 864-943-2522; email rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.