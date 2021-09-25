If you’re not particularly fond of journalists co-opting newspaper space to write a column about their lives and their family, my apologies. Think of this as an extension of my personal social media page. Feel free to turn the page. You won’t offend me.
Today, however, is one of those special days in the lives of parents, one many of you have had and one I get to share with you in this space so you can relate, I hope.
Today brings an experience Wendy and I enjoyed what seems like so long ago — it’s been 13 years — and yet, like it was only a few weeks ago.
We were blessed with two daughters, Shelley and Katie. Shelley graduated from college and married but two months later. That marriage to Stephan has blessed us yet again with three wonderful grandchildren.
Katie, on the other hand, took a little longer to find the right man. She was and remains our adventurer, having spent her senior year of high school in Brazil as a Rotary exchange student and a return trip to Central America during her college years.
And so it goes that not long after finishing up at College of Charleston and a relatively short stint working in Greenwood while again living at home she found herself in New York.
What was a trip to NYC to see a friend she knew through the Rotary exchange program turned into something more. Much more. She’s been there for the better part of five years now. And it was on that trip to see her friend that she met someone.
You already know where this is going, but five years ago we certainly did not. Suffice it to say, however, that we are glad she went to visit her friend. She needed the trip up there. That chance meeting — is it chance? — is why she needed it.
And so it goes that through these few years she and Mark have grown into a wonderful couple. They are not stuck together, but they did have to stick together during COVID-19 in a living space of about 1,000 square feet. It wasn’t exactly the same as an episode of “Survivor,” but they did well. Extremely well.
Having watched as best we could with a few visits to New York and their visits back here in Greenwood, we are sure they have a great and long future together.
The pandemic derailed so many events for so many people, including Katie and Mark. Finally, however, the day has arrived and her mother and I are ever so grateful to take part in it.
Mark, you’re already family and we love you, too. Today simply makes it all official.
Now, let’s you, Stephan and me go to the rooftop and have a cigar with a small batch bourbon.