Last week I tossed a few questions your way and invited you to email me with your thoughts. It was an exercise in “what if” scenarios.
In summary, here’s what I asked:
— What would you think if the paper eliminated any outside source of reporting?
— What if we had no editorial page? At all.
— How about no comics pages?
— Last, and certainly not least, I posed a more extreme scenario. What if the Index-Journal provided no local reporting at all? No news, sports or features in your newspaper. In essence, the newspaper would cease to exist in such a scenario.
Much to my surprise and delight, quite a few people took me up on my offer and thoughtfully responded. I’ll readily admit that based on some of the comments I’ve read on our Facebook page and some emails I’ve gotten from regulars who, if they are married must have very tolerant spouses or horrid marriages, I expected a handful of replies along the lines of “shut it down,” “let it die,” “kill the editorial page” and “fire the editors.”
Instead, however, those who did write were quite supportive of the IJ, which is now in its 104th year of serving the readers.
Without revealing who they are from, since I did not state from the outset that I planned to share responses, below are some excerpts gleaned from readers’ emails.
After some discussion, one couple said the newspaper contains two features they “consider most important.”
Those are:
“1. Local news — giving a sense of community.
“2. Professional columnists — giving both sides of issues.”
And they closed with this: “WE NEED THE INDEX, now more than ever.” The all-caps emphasis was theirs, by the way.
Another reader acknowledged being disappointed when we combined the Sunday paper with a bulkier Saturday edition called Weekender.
“The first Sunday without a local Sunday paper, I purchased what I thought would be decent representation of local news. Proved to be a complete disappointment. ... Maybe there are other ways to finds obituaries, marriage licenses and property transfers. To be alerted of zoning laws.
“Maybe there is a collection of all the local sports, churches, local events besides the paper. All in one place delivered to our home. Where?
“In the last couple of years restaurants suffer with help but prices increased. House prices and rent skyrocketed. Gas for our vehicles hurt. We live in a world where finding ways to survive reinvents itself.
“So yes, the price paid for our local paper is a gift. Please don’t give up!
“Just wanted to tell you thanks for fighting so hard to keep our paper.”
Another reader wrote, “I believe in the free press, independent journalists and unbiased news. In my opinion a resounding ‘no’ to your questions. ... Please don’t eliminate the Associated Press, the syndicated columnists who express original thoughts about current happenings that we might overlook, the comics pages, and most importantly coverage of the local happenings/meetings.
“How else can the general public keep track of decisions being made that affect them except by attending all the meetings themselves? And if there is no watchdog, we really lose our freedoms! Or if the government takes over the news, then whose opinion does that reflect?
“So please try to find an alternate plan — we need to maintain this source of information!
“Thank you for all you do and thank you for this hometown newspaper that continues to publish the unbiased facts.”
Another offered “I think it would be a bad idea to eliminate outside source reporting” and went on to add some thoughts about content
“I respect editorials and cartoons that offer differences of opinion when their opinions are based on facts. Too often, I read opinions and see cartoons which use disinformation to bolster their views. A good example of that is when I first sent you an email some months ago regarding a cartoon that lent credibility to the big lie. I understand that we can look at the same facts and come to different conclusions about those facts. I get that and have actually changed my opinion on a few subjects based on another’s perspective. At least opinions defended by facts make me think.
“Note, I value the Index-Journal and hope it’s not in trouble.”
“For me, there is an easy answer to both of your questions,” one reader wrote.
“I’d be very sad if either instance came to pass. Really appreciate our local newspaper.”
Here is a reader who got right to the point.
“I think it’s better to present both sides despite the crap it generates. Keep it up.
“Thank you for beating your head against the wall as long as you have. Sounds like you’ve still got a ways to go before it becomes completely numb. Believe it or not, that’s a good thing for the world.”
And this reader was a bit more succinct.
“Leave it just the way it is. We need everything that it’s providing.”
This reader’s comments I cherish. They get it, and more than adequately sum up my own thoughts.
“Locals should think of all the goings on that happen in communities like Greenwood that would be lost without a local newspaper to report current events and record history. How would civic organizations, churches, business, government and schools communicate, to say nothing about keeping a watch, both bad and good, that newspapers do to inform the public every day. Most of us don’t have the time to research or attend the many meeting that take place where decisions are made that affect all our lives.
“Between TV and major newspapers we all get the BIG picture, but the IJ gives us the LITTLE picture, what is happening in our backyard like local sports, yard sales, who died, new businesses coming and going and where one can get the best prices on food.
“It is always going to be difficult to convey to the general public the concept that revenue has to exceed expenses. It would be interesting if the general public could see the ‘behind the scene expenses’ that someone, not in the business of publishing a newspaper, would not realize. Expenses like licenses, AP fees, press maintenance, newsprint, ink, paper deliveries, computers, taxes and dealing with government.
“A lot of small business are in trouble and they need our support. After they put up the ‘going out of business’ sign it is too late.”
I will not and, frankly, cannot give any guarantees on the future of the paper. It takes ad and subscriber support to keep us in operation. The IJ is a source of news and information, but it costs money to provide that.
Ask any business owner what they do when and if expenses exceed revenue. They make difficult financial decisions in order to keep their doors open. Our doors are still open, but the questions I posed are relevant ones we might have to address one day.